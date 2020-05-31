JOHOR WAVE BEGINS – MUHYIDDIN’S DAYS ARE NUMBERED: ALL JOHOR BERSATU REPS WHO WANT TO JUMP SHIP BACK TO PAKATAN MUST BECOME INDEPENDENTS FIRST – STATE PAKATAN CHIEF

KOTA ISKANDAR: Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia assemblymen who wished to jump ship to Pakatan Harapan have to be independents first, says Aminolhuda Hassan (pic).

The Johor Pakatan chief and state Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman said it was confident that the ongoing feud between Bersatu’s top two leaders, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, would put Pakatan back in power.

“I am sure that there will be some Bersatu elected representatives in Johor who are Dr Mahathir loyalists and want to return to Pakatan because of this problem,” he added.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman, said this after presenting state Pakatan elected representatives asset declaration forms at the Johor state Speaker’s Office in Bangunan Sultan Ismail here on Sunday (May 31).

The present Perikatan Nasional state government holds a simple majority with 29 seats compared to Pakatan, which has 27 seats.

Umno has 14 seats, Bersatu 11, MIC (two), PAS (one) and one Independent while Pakatan’s seats are through DAP (14), Amanah (nine) and PKR (four).

On Saturday (May 30), Muhyiddin, who is also the Prime Minister, said Dr Mahathir and his supporters had their memberships nullified for going against the party’s direction.

He pointed out that the five were not sacked while urging Bersatu members to remain calm.

Muhyiddin also said he had not made any hasty decisions on the matter, although he was pressured by many people to take action against the five.

Muhyiddin also took the opportunity to wish Dr Mahathir all the best, if he decides to remain with Pakatan.

He urged Bersatu members to close ranks to strengthen the present Perikatan Nasional government.

On Thursday (May 28), Dr Mahathir, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Dr Maszlee Malik, and Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah were informed in writing that their memberships were terminated.

This was because they chose to sit with the Opposition during the May 18 Parliamentary sitting.

However, Dr Mahathir, in a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters on Friday (May 29), maintained that he is still the chairman of the party and wanted to sack Muhyiddin from Bersatu.

ANN

.