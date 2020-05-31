‘I’M NOT SERIOUSLY ILL’ – UMNO’S JELEBU MP DENIES BEING RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

SEREMBAN: Jelebu MP Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (pic) refutes a vernacular newspaper report that claimed he was seriously ill and had to be rushed from his house in Kuala Klawang to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Jalaluddin, who was appointed UDA Holdings Bhd chairman only two weeks ago, said he was surprised when he started getting calls from friends enquiring about his health this morning (May 31).

“I am in Kuala Lumpur and have just finished playing a round of golf.

“I also received messages on my phone from my party members in Jelebu and friends asking about my health and if I was doing better,” he said.

The Jelebu Umno chief expressed regret that the newspaper published the report without verifying the information.

The newspaper, quoting sources, claimed Jalaluddin had been resting at his house following a bout of fever.

However, it alleged that he had to be rushed to the Jelebu Hospital after he fainted on Saturday (May 30) and then was transferred to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at noon as his condition worsened.

Jalaluddin, who is also an Umno supreme council member, said he would be seeking a clarification from the newspaper company.

“This is not good. I hope the newspaper company can give me an explanation,” he added.

