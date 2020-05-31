WHAT’S MUHYIDDIN’S BRIBERY TO KING OF GRAFT UMNO – OR FOR THAT MATTER, A CONFUSED EX-TOP COP: ‘WE WILL KEEP SUPPORTING MUHYIDDIN,’ PLEDGES ANNUAR MUSA – EVEN AS MUSA HASSAN SAYS NOTHING WRONG TO ACCEPT CABINET OR GLC POSITIONS SO LONG AS IT’S FOR ‘THE PEOPLE’S BETTERMENT’

UMNO has no issue with a leaked audio recording, supposedly from a Bersatu supreme council meeting, offering sops to lure the Malay nationalist party into government, according to Annuar Musa.

In a Twitter post, the Federal Territories minister said the recording was a Bersatu internal issue and the conversation had taken place before Perikatan Nasional was formed.

He said it did not affect Umno, Barisan Nasional or its ally in Muafakat Nasional, PAS.

“Any recordings or reported versions of what took place in Bersatu and PH in February or before are not a problem to Umno, BN and MN.

“Those are internal party affairs. We will keep supporting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and concentrate on the agenda to defend the rakyat. Enough with the continued politicking!” he wrote on the post.

The statement comes following the latest audio clip leak, alleged to have been of the Bersatu supreme council meeting on February 23, where Muhyiddin was heard discussing how to lure Umno leaders into Bersatu.

A day after the meeting, Dr Mahathir Mohamad quit as prime minister.

In the audio, Muhyiddin told the supreme council they could be lured with posts in the cabinet and government-linked companies.

“If they know a new government is going to be formed with Umno, why not tell them to join us now rather than later? I think if we do that… 10, 20 people… Najib and his gang… and we give them positions… if not ministers, then chairmen of GLCs,” the Bersatu president was heard saying in the clip, referring to former prime minister Najib Razak.

“They might not want to be left out. Rather than… becoming the opposition, they (would) want to be part of the government.”

Muhyiddin went on to encourage his party men to persuade Umno lawmakers to jump ship, saying Bersatu will be the largest Malay party in the new administration if they succeeded.

After announcing Bersatu’s exit from PH, triggering the previous government’s collapse, Muhyiddin partnered with Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and former PKR lawmakers to form PN.

He was sworn in as prime minister on March 1. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Ex-IGP: Accept political or GLC posts for rakyat’s betterment, not personal gain

Former inspector-general of police Musa Hassan said those who accept political or GLC posts must not do so for personal gain.

Instead, he said the person’s main purpose must be for the betterment of the people.

“Who accept any position be it political, government-linked companies (GLCs) or public service, the main objective is to serve and ensure it is for the benefit and the interest of the rakyat and not for personal interest,” he said in a Twitter posting today.

He was responding to a netizen who asked him if accepting a GLC post can be considered in the interest of the people.

Musa had earlier tweeted that “anyone who wishes to stay in power should place the interest of the rakyat above personal interest.”

Musa Hassan @TSMusaHassan Who accept any position be it political, govt linked companies or public service the main objective is to serve and ensure it is for the benefit and the interest of the Rakyat and not for personal interest. https://twitter.com/iAMazmar/status/1266932333212340226 … AMazing @iAMazmar Replying to @TSMusaHassan If accepting the position in GLC is it consider for the interest of Rakyat ? 12 Twitter Ads info and privacy See Musa Hassan’s other Tweets The former police chief, however, did not refer to any specific persons in his social media posts.

However, this comes in the wake of leaked audio recordings allegedly of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin laying out plans to lure Umno MPs to join Bersatu by offering ministerships or GLC posts.

The audio in question was leaked by a Facebook page aligned to Muhyiddin’s rival Dr Mahathir Mohamad and is purported to be from the Bersatu supreme council meeting on Feb 23.

In the recording, a man whose voice resembles the eighth prime minister can be heard saying:

“If they know a new government is being formed, with Umno in, ‘Why don’t you (Umno MPs) join in now’…Especially if there are positions. If not a minister, then chairperson of a GLC,” the man said.

The Bersatu meeting took place just before the infamous ‘Sheraton Move’ which led to the exit of Bersatu from the then-ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, triggering the collapse of the Mahathir-led government. – MKINI

