IN FURTHER SIGN OF NAJIB’S GROWING POWER, HIS SPECIAL AIDE GETS HUGE PROMOTION IN SELANGOR BN – EVEN AS ‘TOTALLY-SELFISH DUO’ MAHATHIR & MUHYIDDIN FOCUS ON THEIR OWN POWER TUSSLE

sham Jalil, best known for being a special officer to then prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, has been appointed as the Selangor BN information chief.

In a Facebook post, Isham said he was informed of this in a letter by the Selangor BN leadership.

“I accept this appointment with an open heart. I will take up this duty to (fulfil) the struggle of the rakyat and the country,” he wrote.

Isham replaced Abdul Rahman Bakri, the Sabak Bernam Umno division chief, who held the position since 2018.

This was a major promotion for Isham who had struggled to climb the Umno leadership ladder.

In 2018, Isham stood as a candidate to lead the Sungai Buloh Umno division but was unsuccessful.

Isham boasts degrees from prestigious schools such as Harvard, Wharton and Bristol University.

He joined the Economic Planning Unit between 2008 and 2010 before joining the Prime Minister’s Office.

Among others, Isham’s Facebook post paid tribute to Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar and his mentor Najib.

“Not to be forgotten are my family, friends and leaders whom I respect, who have given me much support, encouragement and advice in politics, especially Najib,” he wrote. -MKINI