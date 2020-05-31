JUNE 30 DEADLINE FOR MUHYIDDIN – AFTER THAT MAHATHIR WILL SACK HIM! – EVEN AS CALLS GROW FOR MACC & AG TO PROBE MUHYIDDIN OVER AUDIO CLIP OFFERING TO ‘BUY’ OVER THE SUPPORT OF ‘NAJIB & GANG’ WITH CABINET, GLC POSITIONS

KUALA LUMPUR,— Datuk Marzuki Yahya said last night that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia can only decide on the motion to sack president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after June 30.

Marzuki has insisted that he is still PPBM’s secretary-general despite the party’s installation of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin in his stead.

Last night, Marzuki claimed to Sinar Harian that only he has the power to convene the supreme council, the decision-making body that decides on one’s membership.

The Penang PPBM chief was quoted as saying that no meeting can be held before June 30 because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“If we cannot hold any meeting in this period I don’t think we need to hasten it,” he said.

“However, I am baffled as to how they can hold a meeting to disqualify the membership of Tun Mahathir and the other four supreme council members.”

Marzuki then noted that the Registrar of Societies has prohibited all political parties from holding meetings throughout the movement control order and even after some restrictions were eased starting May 4.

As infighting broke out in the Malay party, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had last week said he would table a motion to sack Muhyiddin.

The move came after supreme council members aligned to Muhyiddin said they had unanimously agreed to revoke Dr Mahathir’s membership along with four others, including his son Mukhriz and PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Hamzah previously said the five had their membership nullified because they were seated in the Opposition side of Parliament’s Lower House, a direct violation of party rules.

