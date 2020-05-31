JUNE 30 DEADLINE FOR MUHYIDDIN – AFTER THAT MAHATHIR WILL SACK HIM! – EVEN AS CALLS GROW FOR MACC & AG TO PROBE MUHYIDDIN OVER AUDIO CLIP OFFERING TO ‘BUY’ OVER THE SUPPORT OF ‘NAJIB & GANG’ WITH CABINET, GLC POSITIONS
KUALA LUMPUR,— Datuk Marzuki Yahya said last night that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia can only decide on the motion to sack president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after June 30.
Marzuki has insisted that he is still PPBM’s secretary-general despite the party’s installation of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin in his stead.
The Penang PPBM chief was quoted as saying that no meeting can be held before June 30 because of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Marzuki then noted that the Registrar of Societies has prohibited all political parties from holding meetings throughout the movement control order and even after some restrictions were eased starting May 4.
As infighting broke out in the Malay party, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had last week said he would table a motion to sack Muhyiddin.
The move came after supreme council members aligned to Muhyiddin said they had unanimously agreed to revoke Dr Mahathir’s membership along with four others, including his son Mukhriz and PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.
Hamzah previously said the five had their membership nullified because they were seated in the Opposition side of Parliament’s Lower House, a direct violation of party rules.
Lawmaker says MACC, AG duty-bound to investigate audio clip of Bersatu leader saying Umno MPs can be baited with positions
KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the attorney general must start immediate investigations into a leaked recording of a Bersatu party leader claiming rival lawmakers could be enticed with government and GLC posts, said Ramkarpal Singh.
Commenting on the audio clip said to be from the Bersatu supreme council meeting prior to the party’s withdrawal from Pakatan Harapan on February 23, the Bukit Gelugor MP said the political appointments since then appeared to corroborate its contents.
“The people have a right to know if the said recording is authentic and if so, whether MPs in PN were enticed into joining PN, which led to the fall of the democratically elected Pakatan Harapan government.
The voice appeared to be of the same leader who spoke in a previously leaked clip and urged the Bersatu supreme council to put its trust in chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, just hours before the so-called “Sheraton Move”.
A Bersatu party source authenticated the previous clip when contacted by Malay Mail.
Bersatu is locked in a civil war between the factions aligned with Dr Mahathir and president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
On Thursday, the party notified Dr Mahathir and four others that their memberships have been revoked for consorting with rival parties in breach of the Bersatu constitution.
Dr Mahathir has refused to recognise the dismissal.
