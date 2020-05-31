BOMBSHELL – COUNTER-COUP BY JULY – MOSTLY LIKELY BEFORE PARLIAMENT EVEN REOPENS: ‘PAKATAN ALREADY HAS THE NUMBERS’ – SALAHUDDIN SAYS MUHYIDDIN’S BACKDOOR GOVT TO FALL WITH JOHOR ‘EARTHQUAKE’ THE TRIGGER

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub implied that Pakatan Harapan may be able to wrest back control of Putrajaya from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government before the next Parliament sitting expected to start in July.

This comes after PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said in a Facebook posting that he had chaired a Harapan meeting in Petaling Jaya this afternoon.

“We discussed a few agendas of our way to Putrajaya, we still have a good chance to go back to Putrajaya.

“(We can) wait until Parliament is called sometime in July or we can do it before that.

“I think (doing it) outside of Parliament is also okay, not against the constitution,” Salahuddin told Malaysiakini when contacted about the meeting today.

He said Harapan already had the numbers to form a new government which is why they have had several meetings before today as well.

“We have the numbers already. I think we will just mention our position to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. I think we can make it,” he said.

When asked whether they have 129 MPs on their side, a number which has been touted on social media the past few days, he laughed and said that was merely a “rumour”.

Salahuddin said he is a practical man and that Harapan needed to finalise the numbers they had in hand now and how to move forward.

Istana Negara

Pressed on whether this means they will meet with the Agong soon, he gave a coy answer.

“Wait and see, okay. We need time,” he said.

Anwar had yesterday said that it was not finalised yet whether Pakatan Harapan had 129 MPs on its side.

He had also said that it was not discussed during the PKR MPs meeting the day before which did not focus on getting the numbers to take over power.

Speculation has been rife that Harapan together with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Warisan have allegedly secured 129 MPs to come to their side to reclaim Putrajaya from PN.

Mahathir’s aide, however, denied on Thursday that the former prime minister had secured an audience with the Agong.

The Harapan government had collapsed in February after Muhyiddin Yassin took Bersatu out of Harapan, while Azmin Ali and 10 others quit PKR. Together they sided with Umno, BN and PAS to form PN.

In a Facebook live dialogue earlier tonight, Salahuddin said the wave of change would likely start in Johor.

“Why not we start with Johor as a state where there will be a 7.3 Richter scale quake to shakeup Malaysian politics.

“Anything can happen in Johor and we are headed in that direction, wait and see […] from the Tebrau Strait there will be a wave of change to Putrajaya,” he said without going into detail

PN has just 29 state seats in Johor against 27 from Harapan meaning a single defection from PN would cause a hung assembly.

