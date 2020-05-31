THE SHOCKING TREACHERY IN MALAY POLITICS: ‘OFFER NAJIB & GANG CABINET, GLC POSTS’ – MUHYIDDIN, WHO GOT HIMSELF SACKED FROM UMNO PURPORTEDLY DUE TO OUTRAGE OVER 1MDB KLEPTOCRACY, NOW CAUGHT ON AUDIO TELLING BERSATU SUPREME COUNCIL – A DAY BEFORE MAHATHIR QUIT AS PM, PAVING THE WAY FOR COUP TO TAKE PLACE

TO lure Umno leaders into Bersatu, Muhyiddin Yassin planned to dangle in front of them posts in the cabinet and government-linked companies, a leaked audio clip has revealed.

The recording, which has not been confirmed, is believed to be of a supreme council meeting on February 23, a day before Dr Mahathir Mohamad quit as prime minister and Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan.

“If they know a new government is going to be formed with Umno, why not tell them to join us now rather than later? I think if we do that… 10, 20 people… Najib and his gang… and we give them positions… if not ministers, then chairmen of GLCs,” the Bersatu president is heard saying in the clip, referring to former prime minister and Umno president Najib Razak.

“They might not want to be left out. Rather than… becoming the opposition, they (would) want to be part of the government.”

Muhyiddin goes on to encourage his party men to persuade Umno lawmakers to jump ship, saying Bersatu would be the largest Malay party in the new administration if they succeeded.

After announcing Bersatu’s exit from PH, triggering the former ruling pact’s collapse, Muhyiddin partnered with Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and former PKR lawmakers to form Perikatan Nasional.

He was sworn in as prime minister on March 1.

