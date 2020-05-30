CONGRATULATIONS! CORRUPTION BACK IN FULL SWING – PERIKATAN REINSTATES 2 TOP GLC OFFICERS SACKED FOR ABUSE OF POWER

The Perikatan Nasional-led Malacca government has reinstated two senior officers, who had been terminated from their posts in a state government-linked company (GLC), over the abuse of power.

Sources told Malaysiakini the GLC involved is Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd (MICTH), which is chaired by Sulaiman Md Ali (photo, above) by virtue of his position as the Malacca chief minister.

Sulaiman’s political secretary Sazali Muhd Din is the company’s deputy chairperson.

According to the letters on the reinstatements sighted by Malaysiakini, the two senior officers were asked to return to duty effective April 21, the same date the letters were issued and signed by the company’s chief executive officer Firdaus Saedin.

“For common interest, the new MICTH management has decided to retract the termination letters…,” it read.

The letters of reinstatement were copied to Sulaiman and Sazali in their capacities as the company’s chairperson and deputy chairperson.

MICTH is wholly-owned by Tabung Amanah Melaka, which comes under the Malacca state government.

The abuse included the appointment of contractors

It is intended to spearhead the development of telecommunications infrastructure and information and communications technology development in Malacca.

Sources told Malaysiakini that both senior officers were involved in the abuse of power involving company transactions and appointment of contractors.

The issues were also highlighted by the National Audit Department, in which a 2019 audit on MICTH found RM1.3 million in payment vouchers were made without approval or exceeding the officers’ powers, a source familiar with the matter said.

“There were 17 payment vouchers totalling RM0.83 million made that exceeded the account manager’s limit and another six totalling RM0.5 million that were made without approval,” added the source.

The audit further found that one of the senior officers issued appointment letters to seven contractors without the board’s approval, even though the then Pakatan Harapan-led Malacca government had instructed for the appointments to be suspended.

“It is a reasonable question for the Malacca chief minister: what interests do he and his political secretary have to reinstate two officers who were found to be involved in the abuse of power, not only from an internal investigation but also by the National Audit Department?” asked the source.

The audit report sighted by Malaysiakini confirmed the source’s claims.

Following the findings, the source said the then Harapan’s state executive councillor in charge of communications and multimedia, Kerk Chee Yee (above), had ordered the termination of the two officers.

Kerk was the company’s previous chairperson by virtue of his exco position.

Firdaus, when contacted, declined to comment on the matter, stating that it was an “internal matter.

“Sorry, I cannot make any comments,” said the chief executive officer.

The Malacca Chief Minister’s Office has yet to respond to Malaysiakini‘s request for comment.

Kerk, when contacted, confirmed that the two officers were previously terminated and put under investigation.

He said he lodged a MACC report over the matter in March 2019.

‘Reinstatements not a surprise’

Asked about their reinstatements, Kerk said it did not come as a surprise as there was resistance when it was first proposed to the management that the two officers be terminated, despite the evidence of wrongdoings highlighted by the audit.

“Independent panels from the domestic inquiries into the case of the RM0.5m (award of payment vouchers) concluded that there was serious misconduct, as quoted from a domestic inquiry report that was presented to me.

“I advised the management to issue a letter of termination to the said personnel due to the seriousness of the misconduct. My advice was not adhered to,” he said.

He added that the matter was then brought to the board, at which there were intense arguments over the matter.

Kerk urged the PN-led Malacca government to critically examine the matter.

“The rule of law must prevail and the state government should uphold integrity and excellence in services so that the reputation of other hardworking civil servants will not be eroded,” he said.

PN formally took over the Malacca government on March 9, after Bersatu quit the Harapan coalition to join forces with Umno and was boosted by defections from DAP and PKR.

This led to the collapse of the Harapan state government that came into power in the 2018 general election.

The state assemblypersons who defected were Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (Bersatu), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (DAP) and Muhammad Jailani Khamis (PKR).

MKINI

.