MAHATHIR THE BEST BRAIN IN MALAY POLITICS? BUT…BUT IN 1970 HE WAS KICKED OUT FROM UMNO – AND NOW IN 2020 HE IS KICKED OUT FROM BERSATU – WHAT DOES THIS SAY ABOUT MALAY POLITICS?

You informed Speaker you will not be sitting on govt’s side during Dewan session.
His economic policies have become a shambles.
He has made the Malays (relatively) poorer from the rest of the world.
He has lost the respect of the people.
Now he has even been kicked out from his own party.
For the second time.
In 1970 he was kicked out from UMNO.
Now here is something even more relevant.
It is relevant for two reasons :
1. for its content and
2. because Dr Mahathir will not think it is relevant at all
This is part of a letter (now very common in the private sector) from the Management of a company telling its staff that their salaries will be cut 50% and they are down to half a work week only.
- tremendous stress on our financial standing
- unclear if able to weather storm
- losses staggering, expected to continue
- no light at end of the tunnel
- decided to change working hours
- employees 50% reduction in salary
This is the real situation in the country. But this has been the real situation in our country since 2014 – when the oil prices first crashed. Then now in 2020 we have been hit with the oil prices crashing to ZERO and NEGATIVE values.
Plus now the Corona Virus.
Here is the real problem. While other countries around the world will recover quickly from the Corona Virus we will not.
The Philippines which imports ALL its oil is singing and dancing all the way to the bank because of the lower oil prices. Our government cannot dance. 1/3 of government revenue is from oil and gas.
But Dr Mahathir’s greatest failure are the generations of incompetent nitwits that he has created who do not seem to understand even basic things about how the real world functions. And now they are in charge of the asylum.
They are the result of a failed education system.
They are the result of a failed economic system.
They are the result of a delusional ideology of race, religion and chicken shit supremacy.
It was Dr Mahathir’s failure to think.
It was a typical case of “malas nak memikir lah”.
It was a typical case of “penat-lah”.
Dr Mahathir was actually lazy.
Another song and dance villager.
Pergi ke mana?
Pergi ke sana.