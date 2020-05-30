MAHATHIR THE BEST BRAIN IN MALAY POLITICS? BUT…BUT IN 1970 HE WAS KICKED OUT FROM UMNO – AND NOW IN 2020 HE IS KICKED OUT FROM BERSATU – WHAT DOES THIS SAY ABOUT MALAY POLITICS?

Politics | May 30, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Dr Mahathir’s Wawasan : 1970 Kicked Out From UMNO, 2020 Kicked Out from PPBM

SIX days ago on 23rd May 2020 I posted this :
 
 
 
 
Now Dr Mahathir has been kicked out – again – from his own political party.

Here is CNA with a 31 second video that says it all :
 

 

 

 

And here is the New Straits Times :
Dr Mahathir, 4 other PPBM sacked from party
letters made available to New Straits Times
letters shared with NST by party sources 

You informed Speaker you will not be sitting on govt’s side during Dewan session.

During May 18 Dewan session, you sat at opposition bloc 
does not support PN govt under PM Muhyiddin, Bersatu president, chairman
Hence, based on Article 10.2.2,  10.2.3 your membership revoked immediate effect
letters signed by Bersatu executive secretary 
growing discord among party members due to split in Bersatu 
 
Then in a tit for tat,  yesterday 28th May 2020 that other guy with that degree from don’t know which university has issued a rebuttal letter firing the guy who had fired them a day earlier. 
So it is now a case of ‘You fire me, I fire you‘.
It is really disastrous for Dr Mahathir to be around to see all this happening.

His economic policies have become a shambles.
He has made the Malays (relatively) poorer from the rest of the world.
He has lost the respect of the people. 
Now he has even been kicked out from his own party.
For the second time.
In 1970 he was kicked out from UMNO.

Now here is something even more relevant. 
It is relevant for two reasons :

1. for its content and 
2. because Dr Mahathir will not think it is relevant at all

This is part of a letter (now very common in the private sector) from the Management of a company telling its staff that their salaries will be cut 50% and they are down to half a work week only. 

  • tremendous stress on our financial standing
  • unclear if able to weather storm 
  • losses staggering, expected to continue 
  • no light at end of the tunnel
  • decided to change working hours 
  • employees 50% reduction in salary 

This is the real situation in the country. But this has been the real situation in our country since 2014 – when the oil prices first crashed. Then now in 2020 we have been hit with the oil prices crashing to ZERO and NEGATIVE values. 

Plus now the Corona Virus. 

Here is the real problem. While other countries around the world will recover quickly from the Corona Virus we will not.

The Philippines which imports ALL its oil is singing and dancing all the way to the bank because of the lower oil prices.  Our government cannot dance. 1/3 of government revenue is from oil and gas. 

But Dr Mahathir’s greatest failure are the generations of incompetent nitwits that he has created who do not seem to understand even basic things about how the real world functions. And now they are in charge of the asylum.

They are the result of a failed education system.
They are the result of a failed economic system.
They are the result of a delusional ideology of race, religion and chicken shit supremacy.

It was Dr Mahathir’s failure to think.
It was a typical case of “malas nak memikir lah”.
It was a typical case of “penat-lah”.
Dr Mahathir was actually lazy. 
Another song and dance villager.
Pergi ke mana? 
Pergi ke sana.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle