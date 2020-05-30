UNEASY ‘TRUCE’ GOING NOWHERE IN BERSATU: NO MAHATHIR, YOU’RE NOT SACKED – YOUR MEMBERSHIP DECLARED VOID ONLY! ‘CHICKEN’ MUHYIDDIN THROWS ALREADY TOPSY-TURVY BERSATU INTO GREATER CONFUSION WITH HIS COWARDICE – BY NOT DARING TO SPELL IT OUT TO DR M & INSTEAD LEAVING SMALL DOOR OPEN FOR HASTY RETREAT – EVEN AS PRO-DR M MINISTER SWERVES FROM QUIT THREAT, SAYS ONLY ‘RUMOR’

DR MAHATHIR Mohamad and four other party leaders were not sacked from Bersatu, their membership ended immediately after they defied the party constitution, said Prime Minister and party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

In breaking his silence on the issue, the Bersatu president urged party members to remain calm.

“I did not want to act hastily against them though there were a lot of calls for action to be taken,” Muhyiddin said in a statement today.

Besides the Langkawi MP, deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar), supreme council member Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam) and Amirudin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) were expelled from the party for sitting with the opposition during the May 18 Parliament session.

Two articles of the Bersatu charter – stating that membership is revoked when a member announces they are quitting the party or joins another – were given as grounds for the move. However, none of the five MPs have done either.

Muhyiddin said he wanted to be fair to everyone and ensure that any action taken must be based on the party’s constitution.

The Bersatu president noted that no individual could be above the party constitution and said he remained confident and believed Bersatu will remain strong.

“Definitely we are disappointed with the choice made by Dr Mahathir not to remain with us and continue with our struggle as decided by the supreme council.

“Dr Mahathir and his followers have elected to work with Pakatan Harapan, even though the party has decided against this. If that is his choice, I wish him all the best,” he said in the statement.

Muhyiddin said the party has faced many challenges since it was formed.

Minister denies resigning, says still with Perikatan

MINISTER in Prime Minister’s Department Redzuan Yusof has dismissed rumours of his resignation from the cabinet and from his position in Bersatu, reported Harian Metro.

Branding it as a mere rumour, Redzuan said he is currently on quarantine.

“There is nothing like that, it is just a rumour,” he said.

He also affirmed support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration, especially in weathering the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis.

He also added that politicians should stop politicking.

Yesterday, speculation was rife that Redzuan and Deputy Works Minister Shahruddin Md Salleh were set to hold a press conference to speak about their position as members of Bersatu Supreme Council members and to relinquish their cabinet posts.

However, Redzuan’s political secretary later released a statement dismissing reports on the purported press conference, adding that the minister is undergoing quarantine.

Such a move will reduce PN’s majority to 111, which is below the 112 Parliamentary seats majority required to form a government.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

