BOMBSHELL – POWER SNATCH-BACK ANYTIME NOW – MAHATHIR COMES OUT FIGHTING, MUHYIDDIN HIDES BEHIND ‘QUARANTINE’, ANWAR PLAYS ‘STABILIZER’: IT ALL DEPENDS ON WHEN MAHATHIR & ANWAR DECIDE TO STRIKE – AS MALAYS LOSE ALL RESPECT FOR ‘OPPORTUNISTIC TRAITOR’ MUHYIDDIN – HIS BERSATU CAMP IS FINISHED BUT MAHATHIR STILL HAS THE SUPPORT OF 17 MPs

Politics | May 30, 2020 by | 0 Comments

    

    

  

Mahathir Sacked by Muhyiddin from Bersatu PPBM Party

    

   

   

Mahathir Sits With Opposition Bloc - May 18 Parliament Session

    

  

    

Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim - Pakatan Harapan

    

    

   

Parliament - Muhyiddin Yassin - 1-Day Session

    

  

   

     

   

    

Muhyiddin Yassin - I Lover PM - Najib Razak

    

    

     

Najib Razak – Unexpectedly Lost 2018 General Election

    

     

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle