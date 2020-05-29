WAS IT ALL A HOAX? ‘FLYING CAR’ MINISTER REDZUAN FLIES AWAY FROM MUCH-ANTICIPATED RESIGNATION ANNOUNCEMENT – WHICH COULD HAVE TOPPLED MUHYIDDIN’S COUP GOVT

A press conference that was supposed to feature Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Redzuan Mohd Yusof and deputy works minister Shahruddin Mohd Salleh has yet to materialise.

A statement issued by Redzuan’s political secretary denied any such press conference pointing out the minister was under quarantine for Covid-19.

“This office denies such news and there is no special press conference by the minister’s office.

“This is as Redzuan is still undergoing quarantine,” the statement read.

Redzuan is believed to have been at the post-cabinet meeting last Friday that was also attended by Auditor-General Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Those at the meeting were placed under a 14-day quarantine.

The invitation for the Redzuan and Shahruddin’s presser was circulated among the press earlier this afternoon, amid intense speculation that a Bersatu minister would be resigning.

It is believed that the press invite originated from the pro-Pakatan Harapan faction in Bersatu.

If Redzuan and Shahruddin defect from the Perikatan Nasional coalition, this would result in a hung Parliament.

PN would be left with 111 MPs against 111 MPs backing the Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Pakatan Harapan and Warisan pact.

Malaysiakini has contacted both Redzuan and Shahruddin but has yet to receive a response.

Shahrudin (above), who is the Sri Gading MP, was Bersatu’s first secretary-general and was a staunch Muhyiddin Yassin loyalist.

Bersatu fractured into two after Muhyiddin took the party out of Harapan in February to form PN with the support of Umno, BN, and PAS.

Political pundits have predicted that the PN coalition could run into trouble with regard to electoral seats as Bersatu, Umno, and PAS are eyeing the same constituencies. It is unlikely that Umno would step aside for Bersatu in a general election.

Mahathir, on the other hand, has sounded the death knell for Bersatu.

The developments today come after Bersatu nullified the memberships of Mahathir and four others for sitting on the opposition bench in Parliament during the May 18 single-day session.

The five, including Mahathir’s son Mukhriz, have disputed the nullification. MKINI

Redzuan in Covid-19 quarantine, no special press conference at Bersatu HQ, clarifies pol-sec

Redzuan in Covid-19 quarantine, no special press conference at Bersatu HQ, clarifies pol-sec

KUALA LUMPUR — Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof's political secretary today denied that the former had arranged a special press conference at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (PPBM) headquarters in Petaling Jaya today. In a statement, the political secretary said that the Office of Special Functions at the Prime Minister's Department viewed seriously the false news that was circulated on social media. "This office refutes these viral messages and there will be no special press conference by anyone from the minister's office," he said. The political secretary added that it would be impossible for Redzuan to hold a press conference anyway as he is still in quarantine after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case. The statement ended with advice to the public, reminding them to practise social distancing at all times to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Redzuan is said to have been present at a post-Cabinet meeting last Friday that was also attended by Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid who later tested positive for Covid-19. Those at the meeting, including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, have been asked to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

