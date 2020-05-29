BERSATU INSISTS ON SACKING MAHATHIR – ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’: HOW NOW – WILL THE 2 MINISTERS REPORTEDLY DUE TO RESIGN IN SUPPORT OF MAHATHIR CARRY OUT THEIR ‘THREAT’ – AND PAVE THE WAY FOR HIS OUSTER AS PM

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin today claimed that former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad had on several occasions informed party leaders to find ways for Bersatu to exit Harapan.

“I did not act to break apart the party but only based on what Tun (Mahathir) had asked.

“[…] there were several things that he asked me to do,” said Hamzah at a joint press conference called less than 24 hours after it was revealed that Mahathir’s status as a Bersatu member had been nullified.

He said this when asked for comments on claims that he had backed a plot to remove Mahathir and his supporters from Bersatu and break the party apart.

Hamzah said Mahathir’s request was communicated to the party leaders including his son Mukhriz, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and Perak Menteri Besar Faizal Azumu during meetings held at his house.

“‘[…] we want to find ways how Bersatu can leave Harapan’. That was a request (from Mahathir) so I said okay, we will do it together,” he said.

“The rest is history when Tun himself announced his resignation,” said Hamzah who was joined by Bersatu leaders aligned to Muhyiddin including Rina Harun and Radzi Jidin at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya. – MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI