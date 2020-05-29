BERSATU INSISTS ON SACKING MAHATHIR – ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’: HOW NOW – WILL THE 2 MINISTERS REPORTEDLY DUE TO RESIGN IN SUPPORT OF MAHATHIR CARRY OUT THEIR ‘THREAT’ – AND PAVE THE WAY FOR HIS OUSTER AS PM

PETALING JAYA: PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin today defended the party’s decision to terminate the membership of Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs, while expressing regret that the five had sat with the opposition bloc during the May 18 Dewan Rakyat sitting.

“This is in accordance with the party constitution because party interest is above any individual.

“No one is above the law when the party has its own constitution,” Hamzah told reporters at a press conference, just an hour after Mahathir held his own at the PPBM headquarters today. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Bersatu sec-gen claims Dr M wanted options on how to exit Harapan

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin today claimed that former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad had on several occasions informed party leaders to find ways for Bersatu to exit Harapan.

“I did not act to break apart the party but only based on what Tun (Mahathir) had asked.

“[…] there were several things that he asked me to do,” said Hamzah at a joint press conference called less than 24 hours after it was revealed that Mahathir’s status as a Bersatu member had been nullified.

He said this when asked for comments on claims that he had backed a plot to remove Mahathir and his supporters from Bersatu and break the party apart.

“‘[…] we want to find ways how Bersatu can leave Harapan’. That was a request (from Mahathir) so I said okay, we will do it together,” he said.

“The rest is history when Tun himself announced his resignation,” said Hamzah who was joined by Bersatu leaders aligned to Muhyiddin including Rina Harun and Radzi Jidin at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya. – MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

