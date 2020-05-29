SACK ME? I’M THE ONE WHO’S GONNA SACK YOU! MAHATHIR REVERSES THE TABLES ON MUHYIDDIN – TELLS BERSATU UPSTARTS ‘I’M STILL THE CHAIRMAN – REMEMBER THAT!’

Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the party wants to sack its president Muhyiddin Yassin but would do so through the right channel.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya this evening, he said such a decision would only be made by the supreme council through a proper meeting.

“Yes, we will have to sack him. But we have to have proper sitting of the supreme council,” he added.

Mahathir was answering a question on whether he considered Muhyiddin as having betrayed the party by taking it out of Pakatan Harapan without the approval of the supreme council. MKINI

Dr M: I’m still the chairman of Bersatu, remember that

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reminded Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia that he is still the party’s chairman.

The former prime minister and four other Bersatu MPs were issued a letter on Thursday (May 28) informing them that their membership in the party had been terminated following their move to sit in the Opposition bench during the Dewan Rakyat meeting on May 18.

However, Dr Mahathir said there was no provision in the party constitution that prohibited him from sitting wherever he wanted to in Parliament.

“I can sit anywhere. There is nothing in the constitution.

“That doesn’t mean I have left the party. Where you sit is not a cause for sacking, ” he told a press conference at the party headquarters on Friday (May 29).

Dr Mahathir said he came to the Bersatu office because it was his office, and he had not been there in a while because of Covid-19 restrictions.

He also said he was still the chairman of the party, and that people should remember that.

Bersatu executive secretary Kapt (R) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya issued the letters to Dr Mahathir, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Dr Maszlee Malik and Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, stating that their membership had been terminated with immediate effect because they were not seated with Perikatan Nasional during the one-day meeting.

On May 18, Dr Mahathir led the four MPs to sit with the Opposition bloc in protest of Bersatu having joined hands with former rival MPs to form the Perikatan government.

Muhyiddin and Dr Mahathir have fallen out after the former succeeded him as the eighth Prime Minister when Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister.

The Pakatan Harapan government collapsed on Feb 24, leading to the formation of Perikatan when Bersatu joined hands with Barisan Nasional, PAS and former Barisan coalition partners.

The Registrar of Societies (ROS), in a letter on May 5, said that Dr Mahathir was no longer the chairman of the party, following his resignation as party chairman and prime minister on Feb 24. ANN