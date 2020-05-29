‘129 MPs MUST BE OLD LIST’ – CLAIMS ‘BLUR’ WAN JUNAIDI – EVEN AS 2 BERSATU MINISTERS GET SET TO THROW THEIR QUIT LETTERS AT MUHYIDDIN – IN MOVE THAT WILL FORCE A SHOW OF SUPPORT IN PARLIAMENT – PAVING THE WAY FOR MUHYIDDIN’S OUSTER & A NEW GOVT TO TAKE OVER

KUCHING: Allegation by Pakatan Harapan (PH) that it now has the backing of 129 lawmakers was based on an old list before the formation of the Perikatan Nasional and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (PN+GPS) federal government.

Entrepreneur Development And Co-operatives minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said when the political crisis struck the nation in February, it was true that GPS had backed former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the political backing was provided to end the political crisis, as GPS wanted the nation’s political atmosphere to become stable again.

“But when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin led the movement to alleviate political tensions in the country, GPS backed him with the goal of ensuring stability.

“That is why I believe 129 MPs who are in favour of PH was based on an old list,” he said after reviewing an infrastructure facilities project in Kampung Tabuan Selipar Putus, here, today.

Wan Junaidi who is also the GPS Supreme Council Member said he was confident that the “old figure” was utilised by PH blogger Shahbudin Husin through a Facebook post to claim that Dr Mahathir and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have sufficient numbers to back them to from a new federal government to replace PN.

Rumours have been swirling claiming that PH has the support of 129 federal lawmakers and will seek an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in the near future.

Elaborating further, Wan Junaidi added that GPS members of Parliament were quite disciplined and do not believe that they could be attracted so easily to support certain quarters.

“We (GPS members of Parliament) are united in one voice under the leadership of Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg in backing Tan Sri Muhyiddin and will continue to be with him.

“Even though we are of different parties but are in the same government to ensure political stability, which when successfully undertaken, had enabled us to handle the Covid-19 pandemic in an effective manner. The same is true of the economic stimulus package as we face the pandemic,” the Santubong MP said.

As such, he said the allegation that 129 MPs including those from GPS backed PH, amounts to nothing more than “kerja gila”.

