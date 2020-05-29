BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN’S COUP GOVT COLLAPSING – 2 BERSATU MINISTERS SET TO QUIT TODAY IN SUPPORT OF MAHATHIR, LEAVING PARLIAMENT HUNG

IN a twist of events, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Deputy Works Minister Shahruddin Md Salleh will be holding a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters 5pm today.

Officers at the Bersatu head office told reporters that the two are expected to speak to the media before former party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses the media.

It is uncertain what the duo will be talking about but speculations are rife with ministers aligned to Bersatu president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be resigning.

Reporters began gathering at the Bersatu head office at 1.30pm after Dr Mahathir decided he would hold a press conference there at 2.30pm today.

Just 24 hours ago, Dr Mahathir and four other Bersatu MPs had their memberships “revoked” for sitting in the opposition bench on May 18 during a Dewan Rakyat sitting. – the malaysian insight

Redzuan, Shahruddin to meet the press

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Redzuan Md Yusof has called for a 5pm press conference at the Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya today amid rife speculation that a party minister will quit the cabinet today.

He will be joined by deputy minister for works Minister Shahruddin Mohd Salleh.

If the two defect from the Perikatan Nasional faction, this would result in a hung parliament.

PN would be left with 111 MPs, against 111 MPs from the Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Pakatan Harapan and Warisan pact.

Malaysiakini has contacted both Redzuan (above) and Shahruddin but has yet to receive a response.