BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN’S COUP GOVT COLLAPSING – 2 BERSATU MINISTERS SET TO QUIT TODAY IN SUPPORT OF MAHATHIR, LEAVING PARLIAMENT HUNG
IN a twist of events, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Deputy Works Minister Shahruddin Md Salleh will be holding a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters 5pm today.
Officers at the Bersatu head office told reporters that the two are expected to speak to the media before former party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses the media.
It is uncertain what the duo will be talking about but speculations are rife with ministers aligned to Bersatu president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be resigning.
Reporters began gathering at the Bersatu head office at 1.30pm after Dr Mahathir decided he would hold a press conference there at 2.30pm today.
Redzuan, Shahruddin to meet the press
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Redzuan Md Yusof has called for a 5pm press conference at the Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya today amid rife speculation that a party minister will quit the cabinet today.
He will be joined by deputy minister for works Minister Shahruddin Mohd Salleh.
If the two defect from the Perikatan Nasional faction, this would result in a hung parliament.
PN would be left with 111 MPs, against 111 MPs from the Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Pakatan Harapan and Warisan pact.
Shahrudin, who is the Sri Gading MP, was Bersatu’s first secretary-general and was a staunch Muhyiddin loyalist.
Bersatu fractured in two after Muhyiddin took the party out of Harapan in February to form PN with Umno, BN, and PAS.
Political pundits predicted that the PN coalition could run into trouble with regard to electoral seats as Bersatu, Umno, and PAS are eyeing the same constituencies. It is unlikely that Umno would step aside for Bersatu in a general election.
Mahathir, on the other hand, predicted this would sound the death knell for Bersatu.
Redzuan and Shahrudin’s presser comes a day after Bersatu nullified the memberships of Mahathir and four others for sitting in the opposition bench in Parliament.
The five, including Mahathir’s son Mukhriz, have disputed the nullification. MKINI
-THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
.