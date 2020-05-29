BIG DRAMA-FILLED SHOWDOWN AT BERSATU HQ – ‘SACKED’ MAHATHIR STRIDES INTO HIS CHAIRMAN’S OFFICE & THROWS DOWN THE GAUNTLET – ‘I AM WAITING’ : WILL MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU UPSTARTS HAVE THE GUTS TO EVICT HIM FROM BUILDING

Dr Mahathir Mohamad is at the Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya, where Hamzah Zainuddin is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4pm.

Hamzah is the secretary-general of the faction aligned to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, which is at loggerheads with Mahathir’s loyalists.

In a Facebook posting, Mahathir, who is the disputed Bersatu chairperson, said: “They said they want to sack (me), I am waiting in the office.”

A video showed the 95-year-old politician walking into the Bersatu chairperson’s office and sitting at his desk..

The five, including Mahathir’s son Mukhriz, have disputed this.

Hamzah’s press conference is expected to address this issue.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that a Bersatu minister will be resigning this evening.

MKINI

