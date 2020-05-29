BIG DRAMA-FILLED SHOWDOWN AT BERSATU HQ – ‘SACKED’ MAHATHIR STRIDES INTO HIS CHAIRMAN’S OFFICE & THROWS DOWN THE GAUNTLET – ‘I AM WAITING’ : WILL MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU UPSTARTS HAVE THE GUTS TO EVICT HIM FROM BUILDING

Dr Mahathir Mohamad is at the Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya, where Hamzah Zainuddin is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4pm.

Hamzah is the secretary-general of the faction aligned to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, which is at loggerheads with Mahathir’s loyalists.

In a Facebook posting, Mahathir, who is the disputed Bersatu chairperson, said: “They said they want to sack (me), I am waiting in the office.”

A video showed the 95-year-old politician walking into the Bersatu chairperson’s office and sitting at his desk..