ANWAR PRICKS MAHATHIR’S BUBBLE – 129 MPs IS STILL BEING DISCUSSED, PKR WON’T COMPROMISE ITS REFORMS AGENDA FOR THE SAKE OF NUMBERS – EVEN AS BERSATU STARTS TO SHAKE WITH MUHYIDDIN & MAHATHIR SUPPORTERS NOW OPENLY CLUBBING EACH OTHER
THE opposition’s bid to get 129 MPs’ backing for a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is a work in progress, said bloc leader Anwar Ibrahim.
“Our party is based on reforms, not on whether we have 129, 130 seats (in Parliament).
“That is still being discussed. It is still a work in progress,” he said in a Facebook Live session today.
The PKR president said the opposition’s priority remains the reform agenda and Malaysians’ welfare.
“The people will become the victims if we are focused only on chasing power or seats.”
Anwar said if power was his goal, he would have joined the ruling Perikatan Nasional and accepted its offer of top posts.
Some political bloggers have speculated that the opposition has obtained support from 129 out of the total 222 MPs to launch a “counter-coup” against Muhyiddin’s government.
The Bersatu president was sworn in to the top job on March 1 after taking the party out of Pakatan Harapan and plotting with Barisan Nasional, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and former PKR leaders to form PN.
In recent weeks, a host of PN lawmakers have been appointed to head government-linked companies, in what is seen as an effort by the prime minister to secure support.
Rift between Dr Mahathir, Muhyiddin supporters widens
Abu Hafiz was commenting on the Bersatu supreme council member’s comments after membership of Dr Mahathir and four other MPs were terminated.
Shortly after the termination, Wan Saiful called the unceremonious “removals” as “loss of memberships” instead of sackings.
The five were informed that their memberships had been terminated by organising secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya for not sitting with the government bench during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on May 18.
Suhaimi had said the five were removed in accordance to articles 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the Bersatu constitution that stated members would lose their memberships if they announced they had quit the party or joined another political party.
None of the five have indicated that they intend to quit the party.
Dr Mahathir was due to win the chairman’s post uncontested while Mukhriz was challenging Muhyiddin for the president’s post.
Syed Saddiq was also due to defend his post in the Bersatu elections.
Dr Mahathir’s close aide and lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said the Suhaimi’s letters were illegal and unconstitutional.
But Abu Hafiz said Wan Saiful was just being opportunistic at the expense of party protocols.
Prior to yesterday’s removal, Wan Saiful had suggested for those who sat with the opposition during the Dewan Rakyat sitting be sacked.
“Wan Saiful should just go back to PAS,” said Abu Hafiz.
Wan Saiful had been a PAS life member prior to joining Bersatu as a candidate in the last election.
He contested in Pendang but came in third behind PAS’ Awang Hashim and Umno’s Othman Abdul.
He, however, was appointed as Maszlee’s aide before he was made PTPTN CEO.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
