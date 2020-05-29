ANWAR PRICKS MAHATHIR’S BUBBLE – 129 MPs IS STILL BEING DISCUSSED, PKR WON’T COMPROMISE ITS REFORMS AGENDA FOR THE SAKE OF NUMBERS – EVEN AS BERSATU STARTS TO SHAKE WITH MUHYIDDIN & MAHATHIR SUPPORTERS NOW OPENLY CLUBBING EACH OTHER

THE opposition’s bid to get 129 MPs’ backing for a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is a work in progress, said bloc leader Anwar Ibrahim.

“Our party is based on reforms, not on whether we have 129, 130 seats (in Parliament).

“That is still being discussed. It is still a work in progress,” he said in a Facebook Live session today.

The PKR president said the opposition’s priority remains the reform agenda and Malaysians’ welfare.

“The number is not important. We have been in power before, we come and go, but it is the people who are affected.

“The people will become the victims if we are focused only on chasing power or seats.”

Anwar said if power was his goal, he would have joined the ruling Perikatan Nasional and accepted its offer of top posts.

Some political bloggers have speculated that the opposition has obtained support from 129 out of the total 222 MPs to launch a “counter-coup” against Muhyiddin’s government.

The Bersatu president was sworn in to the top job on March 1 after taking the party out of Pakatan Harapan and plotting with Barisan Nasional, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and former PKR leaders to form PN.

In recent weeks, a host of PN lawmakers have been appointed to head government-linked companies, in what is seen as an effort by the prime minister to secure support.

