ANWAR DROPS BOMBSHELL – ‘I WAS OFFERED POST OF PM OR DPM IF I JOINED PERIKATAN’: INDEED ‘COVETOUS’ AZMIN, EASILY THE MOST HATED POLITICIAN IN MALAYSIA, MAY SOON FIND HIMSLF OUT IN THE COLD – EVEN AS TALK SWIRLS HE’S TRYING TO SCURRY BACK TO MENTOR MAHATHIR’S COAT-TAILS

OPPOSITION leader Anwar Ibrahim said he was offered the prime minister or deputy prime minister’s post if he had joined the new Perikatan Nasional government.

In a Facebook Live session today, Anwar, who is also PKR president, refuted speculation that he was gunning for the Selangor menteri besar position.

“In this current situation, if I want, I can choose to join (them) and I was given assurances of a far better position.

“If it’s not the prime minister, it’s the deputy prime minister, there are those assurances.”

He made the remarks while discussing actions PKR would take on party dissenters or those who no longer subscribed to its ideals.

However, he did not disclose who had given him the assurances if he was to join the new ruling coalition.

The Pakatan Harapan government collapsed last February after Bersatu pulled out of the pact and struck a deal with Umno, PAS and Sarawak’s GPS to form a new federal government.

PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and 10 MPs dumped the party to link up with the new coalition.

Since then Azmin has been taking veiled jabs at Anwar.

Anwar today said Azmin is trying to obfuscate his own treachery by claiming that others are power hungry too.

“People say he was a traitor, it is turned around and said ‘Anwar wants to be Selangor menteri besar’.

“I’ve met with Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari and told the party leadership to give him their full cooperation and support so he can carry out his duties.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.