WHAT WILL THE SONS OF NAJIB DO TO THE SONS OF MAHATHIR ONCE THEY COME TO POWER: ALL EYES ON THE CHILDREN OF MALAYSIA’S TOP POLITICIANS – WITH NAJIB’S ELDEST SON ON THE CUSP OF BEING CATAPULTED INTO THE CORRIDORS OF POWER

Najwa Mahiaddin is the daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

She initially studied engineering in Melbourne, Australia to fulfil her “rather conservative parents’ wishes”, but later followed her own passion to study music and graduated from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S..

Najwa released her debut album, ‘Innocent Soul’, in 2011 and went on to win the Best New Artiste titles at the Malaysian Anugerah Industri Muzik (Music Industry Award) in the same year.

Najwa had the chance to co-headline a performance with Yuna, and open for international artists such as Babyface, Ne-Yo and Michael Bublé. She also released her EP, ‘Aurora’, in 2014.