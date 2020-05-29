WHAT WILL THE SONS OF NAJIB DO TO THE SONS OF MAHATHIR ONCE THEY COME TO POWER: ALL EYES ON THE CHILDREN OF MALAYSIA’S TOP POLITICIANS – WITH NAJIB’S ELDEST SON ON THE CUSP OF BEING CATAPULTED INTO THE CORRIDORS OF POWER
1. Najwa Mahiaddin, Muhyiddin Yassin’s daughter
Najwa Mahiaddin is the daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
She initially studied engineering in Melbourne, Australia to fulfil her “rather conservative parents’ wishes”, but later followed her own passion to study music and graduated from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S..
Najwa released her debut album, ‘Innocent Soul’, in 2011 and went on to win the Best New Artiste titles at the Malaysian Anugerah Industri Muzik (Music Industry Award) in the same year.
Najwa had the chance to co-headline a performance with Yuna, and open for international artists such as Babyface, Ne-Yo and Michael Bublé. She also released her EP, ‘Aurora’, in 2014.
2. Ezra Zaid, Zaid Ibrahim’s son
Ezra Zaid is the son of lawyer-turned-politician Dato’ Zaid Ibrahim.
Ezra had turned down the offer to study law so that he could graduate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver with a degree in political science and philosophy.
The 33-year-old spearheaded the publishing firm ZI Publications Sdn Bhd, and is a prominent figure in the radio scene, being the presenter and producer for BFM89.9.
The 2015 Augustman Men of the Year was charged under the Selangor Syariah legislation in 2013 for publishing a Malay translation of Canadian author Irshad Manji’s “Allah, Freedom and Love”, a book which is deemed to be against Islamic laws.
3. Mohd Nizar Najib, Najib Razak’s son
Mohd Nizar Najib is Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s eldest son.
The 38-year-old hold is an Associate Chartered Accountant, having qualified with the Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales (ICAEW) and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA). Like his father, Mohd Nizar holds a degree in industrial economics from the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom.
Mohd Nizar is the Executive Director, Corporate Finance Advisory and M&A Services of Deloitte Malaysia with more than 12 years of experience in consulting and auditing in the public accounting practice.
He was also recently conferred the Darjah Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (DSAP), which carries the title “Datuk”.
4. Putri Norlisa Najib, Najib Razak’s daughter
Putri Norlisa Najib is Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s eldest daughter.
The 35-year-old is the founding partner of the boutique law firm called Putri Norlisa Chair (PNC Law).
Putri started her legal career at British multinational law firm, Eversheds in 2005 before returning to Malaysia to work at Kadir Andri & Partners (KAAP) and was called to the bar in 2009. Three years later, in 2012, she became a partner at Malaysia’s Kadir Andri & Partners (KAAP) before she left in 2015 to set up PNC Law.
5. Nina Sabrina Ismail Sabri, Ismail Sabri’s daughter
Nina Sabrina is the daughter of Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
The passionate entrepreneur, who studied masters degree in business in the University of Queensland, Australia, founded a boutique kindergarten called Peterana Kindergarten in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur and the women-only hair salon called Capello By Nina. Nina opened the first Capello by Nina outlet at Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, and another two outlets at Ampang and Bangi.
She’s quite a celebrity in Malaysia, having more than 231,000 followers on her Instagram.
6. Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter
Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid is the daughter of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
She graduated with a Master’s degree in Corporate Communication from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) in 2012.
The 38-year-old co-founded Couverture, a business that sells exclusive hijabs.
Nurulhidayah is also the head of Corporate Communication at Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), where she was conferred a “Datuk” title for her contributions.
The mother of three had intended to contest in the 2014 Kajang by-election but backed down after her father asked her “to stay out of politics.”
7. Nur Anis Jamaludin, the daughter of the late Jamaludin Jarjis
Nur Anis Jamaludin is the daughter of the late Rompin MP Tan Sri Jamaluddin Jarjis, who died in a helicopter crash last year.
Anis was recently mentioned in a Wall Street Journal exclusive for the alleged nepotism at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
It was reported that the University of Melbourne alumni was recruited to the firm as an analyst in 2010, just a month before Goldman was hired by the controversial government investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
However, her stint at Goldman appears to be short lived as she only stayed with the company for less than 6 months, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She currently works for ‘Startup Institute’ in Boston.
8. Nedim Nazri, Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz’s son
Nedim Nazri is the son of Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.
A controversial figure who has been in and out of scandals, Nedim has been on the national news for several times for his alleged involvement in two criminal cases and also when he was appointed as a ‘special officer’ in the Tourism Ministry.
He is also commonly spotted on tabloids for his high-profile romantic relationship with popular Malaysian actress Nora Danish.
9. Ahmad Zachry Anifah, Anifah Aman’s son
Ahmad Zachry Anifah is the son of Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.
He was recently listed on the records from Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca that was leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
The 32-year-old had reportedly set up Green Energy Management Solutions Ltd in the British Virgin Islands on May 13, 2010, with a person named Pang Su Yen. However, the firm was shut down three years later in 2013 due to inactivity.
Zachry is owner of Powersport Events Sdn. Bhd., an event company based in Sabah.
10. Jamilah Taib, Abdul Taib Mahmud’s daughter
Jamilah Taib is the eldest daughter of the current Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.
She is a Canada-based socialite who is reputed to be the richest woman in Canada. Jamilah currently resides in one of the most expensive houses in Ottawa, the country’s capital city.
Over the last few years, Jamilah has been on international news sites like Sarawak Report and The Sydney Morning Herald for allegedly being involved in money laundering, most notably through the Ottawa-based multi-billion dollar real estate empire, Sakto Corporation, which is owned and operated by Jamilah and her husband, Sean Murray.