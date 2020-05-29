BOMBSHELL – NAJIB’S SON, OF DELOITTE’S 1MDB FIASCO, IN THE RUNNING FOR CHINI BY-ELECTION: SURELY, NOT ANOTHER GENERATION OF KLEPTOCRATS TO RULE MALAYSIA – WILL ZAHID’S DAUGHTER DECIDE TO CONTEST IN GE15 TOO?

NAJIB Razak’s son is among those being considered as a Barisan Nasional candidate for the Chini state seat by-election, said Pahang Umno Youth chief Mohd Farid Mohd Nor.

He told The Malaysian Insight Mohd Nizar Najib, 42, qualifies as a candidate as he is the Pekan Umno Youth chief.

Nizar won the post uncontested in the last party elections, where his father is the division chief.

“We want young people as candidates, people who are considered fit by the leadership and in line with the wishes of the majority of voters here.

“Pahang voters want young people from the Umno Youth leadership and the Pekan division, so he should be considered as a candidate.

“But we will continue to support anyone nominated by the state Umno liaison chairman (Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail),” Farid told The Malaysian Insight.

“We also have a number of other candidates that we think deserve the chance to contest, but whatever the decision is, it is up to the leaders.”

Geramm asks why reporters barred from Zahid’s daughter, son-in-law’s proceedings Farid said the machinery is preparing for the by-election in a new environment because of Convid-19.

“Our tasks are the usual, to get the posters and flags ready and put in security updates. We need to adapt to the SOP (standard operating procedure) set by the Election Commission.

“In terms of information, we have gathered input from the 28 Umno youth heads from branches in the 13 voting centres in Chini.”

He said any candidate faces an uphill task as the late Abu Bakar Harun served the people well before his death on May 8.

Abu Bakar died at 59 from a heart attack at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

In the 14th general election, Abu Bakar won the seat by 4,622 votes, defeating PAS candidates Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim and PKR’s Mohd Razali Ithnain.

PAS has also said it will give way for Umno and BN to contest the seat.

The by-election is on July 4, with nomination day on June 20 while early voting is on June 30.

The by-election is under extra scrutiny as it will be the first to be conducted in Malaysia in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.