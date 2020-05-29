MUHYIDDIN AT HIS MOST VULNERABLE NOW – WITH ZAHID, NAJIB & HADI POISED FOR THE KILL – AFTER MAHATHIR’S SACKING LEAVES BERSATU PRESIDENT TOTALLY DEPENDENT ON DUBIOUS AZMIN CARTEL FOR SURVIVAL

PETALING JAYA: Two political analysts have dismissed the possibility of an Umno and PPBM merger in the near future despite the similarity of their political agendas.

Azmi Hassan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said a reunion of Umno with the party that splintered from it was not likely because it would call for compromises over party positions.

Azmi said the leaders of the two parties, from the grassroots to the highest levels, would have to give way to one another.

“It will be difficult for Umno division leaders, for example, to share power with those in PPBM since they have endured political hardship after Barisan Nasional lost in the 14th general election.

“They will now need to share power with, and in some cases, even make way for, former Umno leaders who had abandoned ship.”

Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin recently said in a media statement that the party had never closed its doors to any wish that PPBM might have for a reconnection.

Azmi said an alliance like the one Umno has with PAS would be more workable than a merger.

If a merger were to happen, he added, PBBM would be at the losing end because the grassroots would be more inclined towards Umno leaders.

He said Muhyiddin Yassin would likely become Umno president as he is prime minister though surviving would be a different question altogether since there are a number of people in Umno who qualify as prime minister material.

“So I just don’t see it happening. After a merger, there would be fights over party positions and seat allocations, from the top to the bottom.”

Chin said Muhyiddin would want to keep his focus on consolidating his position as prime minister.

“PPBM leaders will be the big losers of a merger as their party is smaller than either Umno or PAS and its machinery and grassroots are weaker,” he said.

“The top PPBM leaders would not want a merger as their positions in a merged party would be at risk. So they are likely to fight merger talks for now. In the future, this might change.”

But he said some PPBM MPs might like the idea of a merger if they could seek re-election to their seats because competing with Umno and PAS in the next general election could see them wiped out.

What now for Mahathir?

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s sacking from PPBM has prompted a political analyst to predict aggressive manoeuvres from the former prime minister and another to call for his retirement from politics.

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said Mahathir would not be Mahathir if he were to take his latest setback lying down, but Azmi Hassan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said he believed it was time for him to make way for younger politicians.

Azman told FMT he didn’t think Mahathir’s tussle to retain his chairmanship of PPBM was over, warning that this could cause instability in the party at a time when it needs to protect its cohesion against the ambitions of its more prominent Perikatan Nasional (PN) partners, Umno and PAS.

“In the history of Mahathir’s political exploits, he tends to become more aggressive when pressured by his political enemies and challengers,” he said.

“Mahathir will ensure he can return to PPBM and he will ensure it is brought back onto the track it was on before the 14th general election.”

Azmi said Mahathir should now let his young allies take over his political struggle. He mentioned Mukhriz Mahathir and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who were also removed from the party.

“The political situation now is totally different compared to the scenario prior to the 14th general election,” he said. “It’s best for Mahathir to call it a day and let younger politicians set the direction.”

Azmi said Mahathir was now at the mercy of the other Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties, adding that he would probably not be leading an exodus of MPs out of PPBM.

He said his best option for political survival would be to remain independent but friendly with PH so that he could plot his strategies without constraints.

Azman and Azmi agreed that Mahathir’s removal had given Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin space to stamp his authority on PBBM and widen his influence over it.

Azman, noting that PPBM’s internal elections were looming, said Muhyiddin had timed the purge impeccably.

Mahathir had been set to keep the chairman’s post uncontested and Mukhriz was going to challenge Muhyiddin for the president’s post.

Azmi said Muhyiddin’s move showed resolve on his part since it was politically risky to sack the party’s founder.

Mahathir, Mukhriz, Syed Saddiq, Maszlee Malik and Amiruddin Hamzah were informed of their sacking in separate letters yesterday.

