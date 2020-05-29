LAUGHING STOCK – AZMIN, WHO CONSIDERS HIMSELF A MALAY HERO, SURELY THE MOST TREACHEROUS CREATURE EVER IN THE HISTORY OF MALAY POLITICS: MALAYSIANS SHOW THEIR CONTEMPT FOR COUP MASTERMIND, A LONG-TIME HIDDEN PROTEGE OF DR MACHIAVELLI MAHATHIR

‘Azmin, don’t talk like you’re a victim, you have no such right.’

Azmin slams ‘someone crazy for power’ as talk of counter-coup gathers steam

Gerard Lourdesamy: This man (Azmin Ali) pales even when compared to Brutus. Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned because he lost the confidence of the majority of the Bersatu supreme council members who insisted that party leave Pakatan Harapan and form an alliance en bloc with Umno/BN, PAS and others.

Muhyiddin Yassin jumped at the opportunity to pull Bersatu out of Harapan in order to become prime minister.

Azmin, you took 11 PKR members of parliament out of the party to feed your ambition to become the deputy prime minister and eventually the 9th PM. Something that you have been aspiring to since at least 2016.

Naturally, Mahathir had to resign because Harapan lost its majority after the pullout of Bersatu and the 11 PKR MPs. The crisis was not triggered by Mahathir or Anwar Ibrahim based on the last Harapan presidential council meeting.

It was triggered by the likes of you in complicity with Muhyiddin, Hamzah Zainuddin, Redzuan Mohd Yusof, Hishammuddin Hussein, Abdul Zahid Hamidi and Abdul Hadi Awang. You were also instrumental in poisoning the minds of Mahathir and the top Bersatu leadership against Anwar and DAP.

The current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has no mandate from the people. While the people are rightly concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis, they do not want to return to the days of a government full of patronage, corruption and kleptocracy.

The people expect PN to test its majority in Parliament at the earliest or face the possibility of being toppled externally just like what was done to Harapan at the federal and state levels.

Stop blaming Anwar. His alleged obsession to become PM never envisaged toppling Mahathir or the Harapan government.

There already was a transition plan in 2018. While without a definitive timeline, it was understood to be after two years. But destroying this plan was always your aim from day one, and you recruited Muhyiddin into your plot to get power at the expense of the electorate.

And stop hiding behind the palace. A government that no longer commands the majority in the Dewan Rakyat cannot be a lawful and legitimate government. Revolutions have taken place for far less in the past.

Vijay47: Suddenly there seems an avalanche of concern for the rakyat. Earlier today we had, of all people, Umno leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi explaining that political appointments to head our countless government-linked companies (GLCs) were for the rakyat’s benefit.

Now we have, of all persons, Azmin urging that in the interests of the rakyat’s wellbeing we should not have “another political crisis”. I suppose he means that having one on an annual basis is about par for the course.

I have always wondered whether when these politicians come out with their inane statements, they feel even the least bit embarrassed about how they would appear to the sneering public.

Azmin has conveniently laid the blame for his own ambitious exploits on Mahathir’s resigning from the premiership.

Not that I wish to defend any traitor, but have you forgotten so fast what prompted Mahathir to hand in his papers? Would the mention of events in a hotel somehow refresh your fading memory? I am, of course, referring to the Sheraton Move.

You say that the Agong’s appointment of Muhyiddin as prime minister is “final”? Then how about the earlier appointment of Mahathir? That was only “semi-final”?

Once again, we are being entertained by gossip, speculation, and rumour of impending change in the guard. After all that we have gone through, after all the backstabbing that we have endured, we have no more blood to spill or care to feel.

Najib Abdul Razak, Zahid, Azmin, Hadi, Muhyiddin, Mahathir – I could name the entire cabinet and some could still be omitted – it doesn’t bother me one bit who leads the pack.

After all those rosy promises, that glowing manifesto, what resulted was the betrayal that came without even the courtesy of being accomplished in the dark.

And Anwar? He can’t be worse, he could be better, and we can hope.

Speaking The Truth: Dear Azmin, listen to our views loud and clear. By pulling out of PKR and teaming up with Muhyiddin, you, and only you, have made this whole nation a victim of your treachery.

Stop mentioning our beloved king. He only came into the picture after your treacherous and selfish act. If you had stayed put, the legitimate government would still be ruling and our king would not have been put through such stress.

It appears that you are traumatised by the obvious effects of karma speeding towards you. All you need to gauge public sentiment to your action is to read the comments of readers here. They reflect the feelings of the rakyat who you made victims of your treachery.

I can’t believe you referred to the Ramayana and Mahabharata in one of your Deepavali speeches when you were Selangor menteri besar. Now it is proven that it was so false and shallow.

If you had meant every word of what you said then, today you would not have betrayed the voters. Indeed, if you fall, you don’t deserve sympathy.

Léon Moch: Excuse me, Azmin. How dare you talk about being dragged into another political crisis and being made a victim of some power-crazy person.

You were the main culprit of the original political crisis and was doing all the dragging. Don’t talk like you’re a victim. You have no such right.

Visions X: Azmin is getting the jitters now. It is only a matter of time before PN falls. Zahid only talks about strengthening Nasional Muafakat with PAS alone, ignoring Muhyiddin and Bersatu.

Azmin is powerless in PN. He has no support base. All the leaders in Bersatu are weak, so it’s not a surprise that some MPs will jump back to Harapan when they see their future with PN is unstable.

PW Cheng: I find it very odd. Everybody knows politics is a dirty game but what amazed me is when the traitors usurped power using the back door everything is okay, but when Harapan talks of taking back the government, Azmin has the cheek to call them power crazy.

When rattled Azmin is behaving like a cry baby looking for the king’s protection. This man is real power crazy and beyond redemption. Good riddance to bad rubbish for PKR and Harapan.

Fair Malaysian: If indeed Harapan regains power, we will be seeing the last of Azmin and his gang and Muhyiddin’s Bersatu. In time, people won’t even remember they existed. That is the price they have to pay for their treason.

Eventually, the PN government has to go, there are no two ways about it. As for Umno and PAS, with the power shift, it is not if but when it comes, they would lose power even in the states they rule.

This is a political lesson. Win the people’s heart by doing good and behave like real representatives of the people. People will know who is doing a sincere job.

They cannot hide behind race and religion forever. A lot of Malays don’t buy their nonsense anymore.

MKINI

.