MAKE NO MISTAKE – SELANGOR MB, A STAUNCH AZMIN LOYALIST, READY TO STRIKE FOR HIS REAL ‘HIDDEN’ BOSSES?: POL -SEC DENIES ‘SECRET MEETING’ BETWEEN AMIRUDIN, AZMIN & HAMZAH ZAINUDDIN TO ‘ORCHESTRATE’ A FALL OF THE PAKATAN STATE GOVT

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari has dismissed claims that there was a secret meeting yesterday, among him, International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin.

This was relayed by Amirudin’s political secretary Borhan Aman Shah in a statement after a media portal reported that the trio had a meeting at the menteri besar’s official residence to orchestrate the toppling of the Selangor state government under Pakatan Harapan.

Borhan, who is the Tanjong Sepat assemblyperson, said a meeting was held between Amiruddin and the Health Minister Dr Adham Baba to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Around noon today (May 28) there was a meeting between the Selangor Menteri Besar and the Health Minister Adham Baba at the Menteri Besar’s residence.

“The meeting was also joined by the Selangor Health Exco Siti Mariah Mahmud and officials from the Health Ministry.

“They discussed efforts to tackle the outbreak of the Covid-19 in Selangor and how to adapt to the new normal post-Covid-19,” Borhan said.

Media portal Malaysia Gazette reported that speculations the Selangor state government is on the verge of collapsing are rife after there was a meeting among Azmin and several former PKR leaders aligned to him.

It reported that several Bersatu assemblypersons who have joined the opposition bloc, as well as several PKR assemblypersons, would likely support the Perikatan Nasional government.

MKINI

.