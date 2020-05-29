2 TOXIC DIVISIVE FORCES WITH SECRET ROOTS THAT GO WAY BACK- WILL MAHATHIR & AZMIN FINALLY UNITE IN THE OPEN TO FORM ‘NEW PARTY’: MAHATHIR FOCUSES ON REVENGE IN BERSATU, WHILE AZMIN CARTEL SUDDENLY SHARPEN ATTACKS ON ANWAR IN BID TO PULL AWAY MORE MPs & SUPPORTERS FROM PKR
BERSATU’S removal of Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s membership and of four other MPs is unlawful and has no basis in the party’s constitution, the quintet said.
In a joint statement tonight, Dr Mahathir, his son, Mukhriz, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Amiruddi n Hamzah and Maszlee Malik said Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was “clearly playing politics during the current Covid-19 and economic crisis”.
“We cannot be said to have left the party as we have only been doing what is allowed under the law and within our rights according to the federal constitution as members of Parliament.
“Our removal (from the party) is illegal and denies us the right of reply and to give an explanation,” the five said in a statement after news of their expulsion earlier this evening.
But, the five MPs said tonight they had done neither.
The letters issued to each of them also state that their memberships were being terminated because they had chosen to sit with the opposition bench at the May 18 parliamentary sitting.
They charged Muhyiddin with being afraid to face the coming party elections and said his position as prime minister is unstable.
“The party president has the attitude of a dictator. This unilateral action by the Bersatu president in sacking us without reason is because of his fear to face a party election as well as his position as prime minister being unstable,” they said.
Dr Mahathir signed the joint statement as Bersatu chairman, Mukhriz as deputy president, Syed Saddiq as Armada chief and Maszlee as supreme council member.
They also said their termination letters, which were signed by the party’s working secretary, Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, was highly irregular and unprofessional as the latter had no authority in such matters.
“For a working secretary to sign the letter addressed to, among others, a founder of Bersatu, is rude and disgusting,” they said.
The five said they rejected their terminations as unlawful and reserved the right to legal action.
“We also urge other Bersatu MPs to see what is happening to the party, and how Bersatu is being used as a tool by those we used to oppose.”
Anwar only cared about PM post, not saving PKR, says ex-leader
“The discussion was always on when he would replace Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister. That did not help.”
Rahimah, who was also a member of the party’s central leadership council until she left the party last week, said Anwar is aware of the problems in the party but failed to take action.
She said the PKR president instead played a disruptive role by punishing various party leaders and members without valid reason.
“PKR is in a disarray now. What Anwar should be doing is pacifying members, uniting them and strengthening the grassroots.
“He must strengthen the party and not assume that all those who previously supported (former PKR deputy president) Mohamed Azmin Ali and (former vice-president) Zuraida Kamarudin are traitors,” Rahimah said.
Azmin and Zuraida were sacked from PKR after they defected to form a new federal government with Umno, PAS and Sarawak-ruling pact GPS members in March.
The new pact, Perikatan Nasional, replaced PH in Putrajaya, and took over administrations in Johor, Malacca, Perak and Kedah.
Azmin, Zuraida and eight other PKR leaders who left with them are all now members of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.
Following the defections, PKR undertook a massive purge to get rid of leaders and members suspected of supporting Azmin.
The division in the party emerged when, in the 2018 party polls, Rafizi Ramli challenged Azmin for the deputy president’s post, supposedly with Anwar’s blessing.
While Azmin won, the party was left deeply divided as a result of the bitter fight. Anwar then appointed Rafizi as a vice-president, prompting anger in Azmin’s faction.
Rahimah was among almost 300 PKR members issued suspension letters for acting against the interest of the party during the political upheaval in February this year.
Earlier last week, she said she would not appeal against her suspension as she felt the party had acted without giving her a chance to respond. She then decided to leave the party.
“I was suspended but no reasons were given. Why should I appeal against an offence of which I know nothing about?”
She said while she was supportive of Azmin and Zuraida, that did not warrant her suspension from the party.
Rahimah slammed the party for acting blindly against those perceived to be Azmin supporters, without checking on their loyalty to the party first.
“The disciplinary board’s credibility is questionable. It has become the president’s tool,” she said.
Rahimah, who was also Kudat PKR chief, said she would quit the party alongside other state leaders, including nine senior leaders from Sabah PKR’s women’s wing.
“The party has been unfair to us. We fought for the party when Anwar was in prison. We used our own money to build the party.
“Anwar must remember that the party became strong as a result of everyone’s hard work.”
