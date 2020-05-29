2 TOXIC DIVISIVE FORCES WITH SECRET ROOTS THAT GO WAY BACK- WILL MAHATHIR & AZMIN FINALLY UNITE IN THE OPEN TO FORM ‘NEW PARTY’: MAHATHIR FOCUSES ON REVENGE IN BERSATU, WHILE AZMIN CARTEL SUDDENLY SHARPEN ATTACKS ON ANWAR IN BID TO PULL AWAY MORE MPs & SUPPORTERS FROM PKR

BERSATU’S removal of Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s membership and of four other MPs is unlawful and has no basis in the party’s constitution, the quintet said.

In a joint statement tonight, Dr Mahathir, his son, Mukhriz, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Amiruddi n Hamzah and Maszlee Malik said Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was “clearly playing politics during the current Covid-19 and economic crisis”.

“We cannot be said to have left the party as we have only been doing what is allowed under the law and within our rights according to the federal constitution as members of Parliament.

“Our removal (from the party) is illegal and denies us the right of reply and to give an explanation,” the five said in a statement after news of their expulsion earlier this evening.

Their memberships were terminated in accordance with Articles 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party constitution, which states that membership is terminated when a member announces they are quitting the party or when a member joins another party.

But, the five MPs said tonight they had done neither.

The letters issued to each of them also state that their memberships were being terminated because they had chosen to sit with the opposition bench at the May 18 parliamentary sitting.

They charged Muhyiddin with being afraid to face the coming party elections and said his position as prime minister is unstable.

“The party president has the attitude of a dictator. This unilateral action by the Bersatu president in sacking us without reason is because of his fear to face a party election as well as his position as prime minister being unstable,” they said.

Dr Mahathir signed the joint statement as Bersatu chairman, Mukhriz as deputy president, Syed Saddiq as Armada chief and Maszlee as supreme council member.

They also said their termination letters, which were signed by the party’s working secretary, Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, was highly irregular and unprofessional as the latter had no authority in such matters.

“For a working secretary to sign the letter addressed to, among others, a founder of Bersatu, is rude and disgusting,” they said.

The five said they rejected their terminations as unlawful and reserved the right to legal action.

“We also urge other Bersatu MPs to see what is happening to the party, and how Bersatu is being used as a tool by those we used to oppose.”

Anwar only cared about PM post, not saving PKR, says ex-leader

After the 2018 elections, discussions were always about when Anwar Ibrahim would replace Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister, says a former Sabah leader. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, May 29, 2020.

ANWAR Ibrahim was more interested in becoming the prime minister rather than taking steps to unite PKR, which was divided after its elections in 2018, said former Sabah PKR wanita chief Rahimah Majid.