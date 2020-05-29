‘THE REAL MAHATHIR WILL COME OUT AFTER THIS’: ALL EYES ON WHAT HAND MACHIAVELL DR M WILL REVEAL AFTER HIS SACKING – EVEN AS HIS SUSPECTED TROJAN AZMIN STARTS TO ATTACK ANWAR IN BID TO FURTHER BREAK UP PKR AMID RED-HOT TALK ANWAR & DR M ALREADY HAVE ENOUGH ‘NUMBERS’ TO TOPPLE MUHYIDDIN’S COUP GOVT
DR Mahathir Mohamad’s removal from Bersatu only adds pressure on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to prove he has majority support, said analysts.
There is a strong possibility of the party being dragged to court as the former prime minister is likely to challenge the removal, Ilham Centre executive director Mohd Azlan Zainal told The Malaysian Insight.
After weeks of speculation, Bersatu said yesterday party founder and chairman Dr Mahathir, along with four other MPs, have had their memberships “revoked” for sitting on the opposition bench in Parliament on May 18.
It said the five were removed in accordance with articles 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party constitution, which state that membership is terminated when a member announces he is quitting the party or joins another.
However, none of those issued termination letters has done either.
Besides Dr Mahathir, Bersatu also ended the memberships of deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir, youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, supreme council member Maszlee Malik, as well as Amiruddin Hamzah.
Their unceremonious removal will only encourage Dr Mahathir to continue questioning Muhyiddin’s support in Parliament and push for a no-confidence motion, said Azlan.
“Once he (Dr Mahathir) has enough support, he will seek an audience with the king to deny Muhyiddin has sufficient support in Parliament.”
Since coming to power on March 1, Muhyiddin’s support has not been tested in Parliament.
Despite Dr Mahathir filing a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, the matter did not see the light of day as Muhyiddin limited the one-day sitting to just the royal address.
Following the session, experts said Muhyiddin has a razor-thin majority of 114 – just two more than the required 112.
Dr Mahathir’s next opportunity is the next Parliament session, set to begin on July 13.
Pressure from all sides
Universiti Malaya political analyst Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi said Dr Mahathir’s resolve will only strengthen after yesterday’s episode.
“The real Dr Mahathir will come out after this.”
He said the removal was expected as Muhyiddin faced pressure both within and outside the party.
In Perikatan Nasional, he was pressured to appoint MPs to posts in government-linked companies, while in Bersatu, he had to face Dr Mahathir and the statesman’s supporters, said Awang Azman.
Muhyiddin has also had to grapple with an Umno that is not keen to formalise the PN coalition. And, he has yet to find a way to placate MPs from the Barisan Nasional lynchpin facing corruption trials.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the next step is to hold Bersatu’s elections as soon as possible to resolve the issue of support,” said Awang Azman.
After the removal exercise, Muhyiddin is expected to retain the Bersatu presidency uncontested, as among those ejected from the party is Mukhriz, who had been eyeing the post.
The chairman’s post, meanwhile, is pretty much a given for Muhyiddin to fill.
“Muhyiddin has managed to stop Mukhriz and Dr Mahathir, and take sole control of Bersatu,” said Awang Azman.
However, he said, this is not the end, as the party is surely split now.
Universiti Teknologi Malaysia political science lecturer Mazlan Ali said Dr Mahathir’s removal will give the Langkawi MP more momentum to challenge Muhyiddin’s legitimacy as prime minister.
“Without the distractions, Dr Mahathir can focus solely on denying Muhyiddin. It also paves the way for him to officially work with Pakatan Harapan without the burden of Bersatu.”
Mazlan does not believe that Dr Mahathir will establish a new party or join a PH component.
“His only goal now is to bring Muhyiddin down. He doesn’t need another distraction.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Azmin slams ‘someone crazy for power’ as talk of counter coup gathers steam
Speculation is rife that Pakatan Harapan has the numbers to challenge the legitimacy of the nascent Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, which came into power following a political coup.
However, Senior Minister Azmin Ali, who played a key role in the collapse of the previous government, claimed to be in the dark that Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Harapan and Warisan have 129 MPs on their side.
Speaking in Alor Star, Kedah, he said the focus should be on the rakyat as opposed to dragging the nation into another political crisis.
“We should not be dragged into another political crisis and made victims just because someone is crazy for power and wants to be prime minister,” he told a press conference.
Although he did not mention names, it is believed that Azmin’s remarks were aimed at his estranged former party boss, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.
The minister also claimed that PN should not be blamed for the change of government because Harapan’s 22-month reign ended when Mahathir resigned as prime minister.
He said the Yang di- Pertuan Agong’s decree was clear that the political crisis occurred due to Mahathir stepping down.
“Although the Agong asked Mahathir to remain as PM, Mahathir insisted on resigning,” he added.
Since the resignation left the prime minister’s post vacant, Azmin said the ruler exercised his responsibility in accordance with the Federal Constitution to appoint a replacement.
“His Majesty carried out his duty in an open, transparent and honest manner. The Agong has the power to appoint a PM who has the support of the majority in Parliament.
“His Majesty was satisfied that (Bersatu president) Muhyiddin (Yassin) had the majority,” he said, adding that Agong’s appointment of Muhyiddin was “final”.
Based on the Dewan Rakyat sitting on May 18, it was established that Muhyiddin has a wafer-thin two-seat majority.
Bersatu is also fractured with two factions – one aligned to Muhyiddin and the other loyal to Mahathir as well as Harapan – jostling for power.
Mahathir is the party’s chairperson while his son Mukhriz is deputy president.
Harapan’s demise was set in motion after Azmin and his allies quit PKR. Subsequently, Muhyiddin withdrew Bersatu from the coalition.
Muhyiddin, who was sworn in as prime minister on March 2, formed the PN alliance with BN, PAS and others. The alliance is also backed by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). – MKINI