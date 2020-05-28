MAHATHIR SACKED FROM HIS OWN PARTY! IN DESPERATE MOVE, BERSATU AXES 5 LEADERS INCLUDING ITS OWN FOUNDER

Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his son Mukhriz and three others have been expelled from Bersatu for sitting on the opposition bench during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on May 18.

The decision was conveyed to them by organising secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya via a letter dated today, sighted by Malaysiakini.

The others sacked were Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman as well as Bersatu supreme council members Maszlee Malik and Amiruddin Hamzah.

Mahathir was the chairperson of Bersatu whereas Mukhriz was deputy president.