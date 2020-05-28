BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN DENIES HIS CANCER IS BACK & VIRULENT – EVEN AS SCHEMING AZMIN RUSHES TO HIDE BEHIND AGONG, BLAMES COUP ON MAHATHIR’S RESIGNATION – ‘I DON’T KNOW WHERE THIS 129 MPs CAME FROM’

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has denied rumours that he is undergoing health treatment in Singapore.

In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin, who underwent surgery in Singapore two years ago after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, said the latest claims that he was being treated there again were not true.

“For everyone’s information I am undergoing quarantine at my home in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur.

“In the current situation where the country is fighting Covid-19, I will ensure that discussions on our Covid-19 strategy continue,” he said after providing an update on his teleconference with senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob and health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

What coup, Azmin asks over rumours of 129 MPs ‘backing’ Dr M

ALOR SETAR: Senior minister Mohamed Azmin Ali today said rumours of a “coup” by Dr Mahathir Mohamad to topple the Perikatan Nasional with the support of 129 MPs were “unheard of”. Azmin hoped all MPs would take heed of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s advice to not cause another political turmoil. He said they must realise that PN was in power because Dr Mahathir resigned. “I don’t know where this 129 (MPs) came from. But let’s look at the Agong’s speech in Parliament recently “The king said he advised Mahathir not to resign, but he insisted on doing so. And when the PM’s post is vacant, the king is obliged to fill it with a person he deems best. “The selection was done openly and transparently as per the Federal Constitution. The king found Muhyiddin Yassin to command the support of the majority in Parliament. “Who do you blame for all this? When there is a vacancy, it has to be filled,” he said at a press conference after meeting Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor at Wisma Darul Aman here today. Azmin said the rakyat should not be dragged into politics “until they suffer”. “There are individuals who are power crazy and eager to be PM. Enough, I say. Don’t blame Perikatan Nasional, what has happened is a PM has resigned. “No, it is time to concentrate on serving the people,” he said. Earlier, a report by Sin Chew Daily said there would be a “coup” in July, with Mahathir requiring “just three seats” to regain power. The daily, quoting a source, claimed that three MPs holding ministerial positions were planning to defect to Pakatan Harapan. It said PH will have the support of 129 MPs in the 222-member Parliament.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.