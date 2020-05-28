PENANG BLAZES TRAIL WITH ANTI-HOPPING LAW: 3 TURNCOATS – 2 FROM BERSATU & ONE FROM AZMIN CARTEL – SET TO BE FORCED TO VACATE THEIR SEATS FOR SWITCHING ALLEGIANCE, ALLOCATIONS & PRIVILEGES FROZEN

GEORGE TOWN: The state government has suspended the allocations and privileges of three “rogue” assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PKR who have openly supported the Federal Government.

They are Bersatu’s Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim and Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq, as well as Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin from PKR.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state Pakatan Harapan council, which met on Wednesday (May 27), had decided to immediately withdraw their allocations and revoke their privileges.

“Their constituency allocation will be channelled through the ‘replacement assemblymen’ or ‘Adun angkat’ who are Balik Pulau MP Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Teluk Bahang), Deputy Chief Minister l Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman (Bertam), and Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar (Seberang Jaya).

“As such, the state would table a motion in the next state assembly sitting for the Bersatu assemblymen to vacate their seat in line with Section 14A(1) of the Constitution of the state of Penang (Amendment) Enactment 2012 where the representatives would have to give up their seats,” said Chow, who is the state Pakatan chairman, at a press conference at the state DAP headquarters Thursday (May 28).

He added that the state would wait on the ultimate decision on Dr Afif’s status from the PKR leadership.

Chow said the state would maintain the Pakatan-plus-Bersatu formula for all Bersatu assemblymen who support the state government.

