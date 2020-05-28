BACK TO THE WALL, MUHYIDDIN TO SACK MAHATHIR, MUKHRIZ, SYED SADDIQ & MASZLEE – BUT ISN’T PM8 IN QUARANTINE & DIDN’T HE URGE AGAINST POLITICKING AMID COVID-19?

KUALA LUMPUR – A source told Sin Chew Daily prime minister cum PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has planned to sack former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his son vice president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Youth chairman Syed Saddiq, supreme council member Maszlee Malik and former deputy finance minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

“We have heard that someone will table a motion to revoke the membership of these people. But to do this we have to go through the supreme council meeting.”

However, a pro-Muhyiddin supreme council member said Tun Mahathir and four others had violated party discipline and the party could take actions against them without bringing the matter to the supreme council meeting.

MYSINCHEW

