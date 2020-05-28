SCHOOLS TO ALSO STAY CLOSED UNTIL DECEMBER 31? MNISTRY ORDERS ONLINE LECTURES TO GO ON UNTIL YEAR END FOR ALL PUBLIC & PRIVATE VARSITIES, INSTITUTIONS

ALL teaching and learning (PdP) programmes at all public universities (UA) and private institutions of higher learning (IPTS) must be conducted online, with no face-to-face lessons allowed, until December 31.

The Higher Education Ministry, in a statement today, said, however, exceptions would be given to five categories of students who needed to return to campus to resume PdP programmes.

It said permission would be given to postgraduate students in the research mode to resume their research.

“This flexibility is only allowed to students who are required to physically present at laboratory, workshops, design studios or require specialised equipment to conduct their research,” the ministry said.

The remaining four categories of students include final-year or final-semester students under the certificate, diploma and bachelor’s degree levels who are required to carry out clinical work, practical training, laboratory, workshop, design studio work, or are in need of specialised equipment. They are allowed to conduct PdP in their campuses from July 1.

An exception is also given for final-year or final-semester students who do not have required access and without any conducive environment to carry out PdP online. These students are allowed to return to their campuses from July 1, and to use campus infrastructure for online PdP.

The ministry has also given an exception to students with special needs pursuing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes at polytechnics and community colleges who require face-to-face guidance in implementing PdP due to learning problems. They are allowed to return to campus beginning August 1.

An exception is also given to new-intake students for the 2020/2021 academic session at all UA, IPTS, polytechnics and community colleges for the certificate, foundation and diploma level for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders and bachelor’s degree programme for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) leavers with the admission to be carried out in stages.

The ministry said that the admission of certificate and diploma students at polytechnics and community colleges will start on July 1.

Admission for foundation, certificate, diploma and bachelor’s degree at IPTS will begin on July 1 and foundation and diploma students at UA will start on August 1.

For bachelor’s degree and postgraduate research-mode students at UA and the IPTS, admission will begin on October 1.

The ministry also said that academic activities in campuses must comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and prioritise safety measures and social distancing.

These regulations are subject to directives from the authorities from time to time, it added.

– Bernama

.