‘MOST CRIMINALLY CHARGED MAN’ ZAHID GIVES THE THUMBS UP TO CORRUPTION FLOODGATES: MPs IN GLCs WILL ‘SAFEGUARD’ THE PEOPLE’S INTEREST, CLAIMS UMNO PRESIDENT

THE appointment of MPs to top positions in government-linked companies (GLCs) is aimed at ensuring the people’s interest are safeguarded, said Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president, in a Facebook post congratulating his partymen, MCA, MIC and PAS politicians on their appointments, said the MPs will also execute Putrajaya’s agenda.

“Umno congratulates Umno, MCA, MIC and PAS MPs on their appointments as chairmen or board members of GLCs, investment companies, commissions, agencies and institutions.

“Their appointments are to ensure all companies, agencies and institutions carry out the government’s agenda and aspirations to develop the country and economy for all.”

He singled out Umno and PAS as the parties with direct oversight over the well-being of the GLCs and other agencies’ in their duties.

“This ensures direct involvement of muafakat nasional parties in the federal government to oversee these companies, agencies and institutions’ implementation of policies and operations in ensuring the people’s well-being is safeguarded.”

Zahid said, ever since BN had held federal power, it was the norm for for GLCs to help the government carry out its development and economic agenda to spur the nation forward, and assured that the appointed MPs will be assisted by senior management members who are appointed based on merit.

“I ask all muafakat nasional chairmen and board members to serve with responsibility and dedication.”

Former finance minister Daim Zainuddin had recently questioned the appointment of Perikatan Nasional (PN) politicians to top posts in GLCs and agencies, asking if these appointees are capable of carrying out their duties.

“The main issues here are whether these appointees have the background and qualification to be leading these bodies, and secondly, whether they are able to divide their time and yet commit themselves fully to the tasks they have been given.”

Daim also said it is out of the norm to have so many such political appointments.

It was reported that almost 80% of PN’s 113 MPs have been given positions in the cabinet or in government agencies.

In GLCs and other statutory bodies, these political appointees have largely replaced technocrats and corporate figures appointed by the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

