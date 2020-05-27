ACCUSED OF CORRUPTION & GREED FOR ‘SECOND SALARIES’ – MUHYIDDIN’S FRACTIOUS PERIKATAN NOW FIGHTS OVER ALCOHOL: UMNO JOINS PAS IN CALL FOR FEDERAL LAW TO RESTRICT SALES & CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL – WHILE GPS SPITS AT DUO’S ‘NO RESPECT FOR OTHER RELIGIONS’
Masing said PAS is infringing the rights of Malaysians of different faiths and “their right to trade items that don’t encroach on their religious tenets and beliefs”.
“PAS must not impose their religious prohibition with regard to alcohol on people of other religions that have no prohibition on alcohol, nor should PAS disguise their motives by using other excuses.”
He said Malaysia is a multi-religious nation, and “we must keep it that way”.
Muara Tuang assemblyman Idris Buang said the Islamist outfit is trying to do something “colossal and drastic”.
Even though PAS has rightfully pointed out the problems posed by drunk drivers, the party must respect non-Muslims’ right to drink alcohol, especially during festive celebrations like the upcoming Gawai Dayak.
“We have to accept that. PAS has to accept that.
“We are a multiracial country (where) drinking (is allowed) as part of (certain communities’) culture.”
The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu information chief said PAS cannot bulldoze through laws.
“That’s not the way.”
He said there are other means of tackling issues related to drink-driving and alcohol abuse.
Idris urged PAS to put on its thinking cap and study how Middle Eastern countries, like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, handle alcohol sales to non-Muslims.
“PAS should study the best practices in UAE and Saudi Arabia. They have practices that are in harmony with their multiracial setting, without disturbing their Islamic laws.”
He gave an assurance to Sarawakians that any alcohol ban PAS might push in Parliament will not apply to the state.
The lawyer by training said laws on the production and sale of alcohol are under state purview.
“Even though we are part of the Perikatan Nasional plus Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) federal government, we are not part of PAS, and we don’t want PAS in Sarawak.
“Drinking laws in Sarawak are under local government laws, so PAS has no say in Sarawak.”
State PKR information chief Abun Sui Anyit said Sarawak folk are closely watching PAS’ next step.
He said PAS, being “in the government with the help of GPS”, can bulldoze through policies or laws with a religious bias.
“The PN government, together with PAS, could formulate stricter laws to tackle the drink-driving issue.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Umno Youth wants federal law to regulate sales and consumption of alcohol
Umno Youth wants Putrajaya to introduce a federal law to regulate the sales and consumption of alcohol instead of leaving the matter for local councils to decide.
Its chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the current decentralised arrangement made it difficult to regulate alcohol amid a spat of deadly accidents caused by drunk drivers.
“In the long term, it is time for the federal government to address this issue holistically by filling the legal gaps with the introduction of an Act that strictly regulates the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.
“The absence of a specific law to regulate the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages at the federal level, apart from local council laws, surely complicates holistic and standardised enforcement and prevention efforts,” Asyraf said in a statement.
He pointed out that even developed countries like Singapore have curbs on consuming alcohol after 10.30pm.
He proposed a special committee comprising various ministries including the Transport Ministry as well as state governments to study the matter to draft the new law.
He said apart from regulating the sales and consumption of alcohol, the government must also step up awareness and education campaigns.
In the near term, Asyraf also called for tough punishment against drunk drivers.
He noted that Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 provides for a punishment of between three to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of RM8,000 to RM20,000 on drunk drivers.
“However, recent developments show drunk drivers do not fear it at all and the punishment also does not seem to commensurate with the loss of life and livelihood suffered by the victim’s family.
“In the near term, Umno Youth demands that amendments are made to the Road Transport Act 1987 as raised by Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.
“It should be a key motion after the debate on the royal address when parliament convenes on July 13,” he said.
Yesterday, PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad also called for the production and sale of alcoholic beverages to be suspended until the issue of drunk driving is resolved.
Meanwhile, Sarawak PKR chief Larry Sng criticised PAS’ proposal, calling it an attempt to impose hudud in the country.
“First they suggest that people should not drink, I won’t be surprised later that they will tell us what we can and cannot do in every other aspect of our lives.
“This is the consequence of PAS running the country,” he said in a statement.
He also questioned why GPS, which leads the Sarawak government and is PAS’ coalition partner at the federal level, has not taken a stand on the matter.
“They are more concerned about positions and remaining in the federal government with PAS,” he said. MKINI