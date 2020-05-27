ACCUSED OF CORRUPTION & GREED FOR ‘SECOND SALARIES’ – MUHYIDDIN’S FRACTIOUS PERIKATAN NOW FIGHTS OVER ALCOHOL: UMNO JOINS PAS IN CALL FOR FEDERAL LAW TO RESTRICT SALES & CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL – WHILE GPS SPITS AT DUO’S ‘NO RESPECT FOR OTHER RELIGIONS’

PAS’ call for a ban on alcohol shows that it has no respect for other religions, said Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister James Masing.

Responding to the suggestion by the Islamist party’s information chief, Kamaruzaman Mohamad, Masing said a cursory read of the remark makes it appear “honourable”.

“I do appreciate their concern for the safety of our people.

“However, after reading further into the PAS suggestion of revoking ‘all sales and licences of alcoholic beverages in convenience stores’, I doubt the sincerity of their concern.”

Masing said PAS is infringing the rights of Malaysians of different faiths and “their right to trade items that don’t encroach on their religious tenets and beliefs”.

“PAS must not impose their religious prohibition with regard to alcohol on people of other religions that have no prohibition on alcohol, nor should PAS disguise their motives by using other excuses.”

He said Malaysia is a multi-religious nation, and “we must keep it that way”.

Muara Tuang assemblyman Idris Buang said the Islamist outfit is trying to do something “colossal and drastic”.

Even though PAS has rightfully pointed out the problems posed by drunk drivers, the party must respect non-Muslims’ right to drink alcohol, especially during festive celebrations like the upcoming Gawai Dayak.

“We have to accept that. PAS has to accept that.

“We are a multiracial country (where) drinking (is allowed) as part of (certain communities’) culture.”

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu information chief said PAS cannot bulldoze through laws.

“That’s not the way.”

He said there are other means of tackling issues related to drink-driving and alcohol abuse.

Idris urged PAS to put on its thinking cap and study how Middle Eastern countries, like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, handle alcohol sales to non-Muslims.

“PAS should study the best practices in UAE and Saudi Arabia. They have practices that are in harmony with their multiracial setting, without disturbing their Islamic laws.”

He gave an assurance to Sarawakians that any alcohol ban PAS might push in Parliament will not apply to the state.

The lawyer by training said laws on the production and sale of alcohol are under state purview.

“Even though we are part of the Perikatan Nasional plus Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) federal government, we are not part of PAS, and we don’t want PAS in Sarawak.

“Drinking laws in Sarawak are under local government laws, so PAS has no say in Sarawak.”

State PKR information chief Abun Sui Anyit said Sarawak folk are closely watching PAS’ next step.

He said PAS, being “in the government with the help of GPS”, can bulldoze through policies or laws with a religious bias.

“The PN government, together with PAS, could formulate stricter laws to tackle the drink-driving issue.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

