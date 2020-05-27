ALL SMILES NOW, JHO LOW AWAITS HIS TURN TO BE ‘DISCHARGED’ – BUT WAIT A MINUTE, HIS DAD LARRY LOW WAS SURELY NEVER AN EX-PM OR POWERFUL UMNO WARLORD: AFTER FREEING NAJIB’S STEPSON RIZA AZIZ, ALL EYES ON MUHYIDDIN TO FIND WAYS TO ALSO LET 1MDB PARTNER IN CRIMES JHO LOW ESCAPE SCOT-FREE

The layman in me is terribly troubled and greatly upset at the way the money-laundering cases – five in all – have turned out to be. I’m thoroughly confused! I just can’t get over the fact that a criminal could go free keeping part of the loot! To add salt to the wound, his lawyer even allegedly proclaimed that Riza was innocent.

For heaven’s sake, this is a criminal case. A crime is a crime.

But we are told by the lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram that if Riza fulfills the terms of the plea bargain “then appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that the accused obtains a full acquittal.”

What is full acquittal?

It means a defendant is not guilty of a crime as charged, Once the acquittal is reached, the defendant may not be prosecuted again for the same criminal act or transaction.

“Not guilty” and “acquittal” are synonymous.

It other words, it means that Rizal did not commit any crime and therefore he is not guilty.

Then why was he charged in the first place? Does it mean he was wrongly charged? But then, he was charged on five counts. How can the AGC charge a person without thoroughly investigating the case? Has the AG erred in charging him?