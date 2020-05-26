MACAU CASINO KING STANLEY HO, WHO LED A CHARMED LIFE, DIES AT AGE 98 – SURVIVED BY 14 CHILDREN, LAUDED BY HONG KONG’S MOST POWERFUL, PRAISED BY CHINA RULING PARTY AS A ‘PATRIOTIC ENTREPRENEUR’

returning two bronze animal heads – looted by invading forces from the Summer Palace in Beijing – to mainland China.

Stanley Ho during an interview with SCMP about his troubles in the Philippines, at his office in the Shun Tak Centre on March 2, 2000. Photo: SCMP

Ho was a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the advisory body to the legislature. In announcing his death during the ongoing CPPCC meetings in Beijing, the Chinese state broadcaster described the casino magnate as a “patriotic entrepreneur.”

“It’s the end of an era,” said Allan Zeman, the non-executive chairman of Wynn Macau, one of the territory’s six gambling concessionaires, and a competitor to Ho’s family fortunes. Ho was “a very important part of Hong Kong” and influenced Macau’s gaming industry for decades, he added.

Zeman, who is also the chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, described Ho as “a very kind and passionate person” with a charming personality. “One thing I still remember is that he loved to dance. At many balls, he and his wife were always out there on the dance floor.”

Stanley Ho on the dance floor with champion ballroom dancer Angela Pryer at the Victoria Hotel during a birthday party for his third wife Ina Chan on 18 May 1988. Photo: SCMP

Born to riches in Hong Kong on November 25, 1921, Ho was an heir of one the four families that controlled much of old Hong Kong’s wealth and colonial-era business. One of 13 siblings, Ho was the son of businessman Ho Kwong, chairman of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals. His grandfather Ho Fook was a member of the Legislative Council in 1917, while his grand uncle Sir Robert Hotung was the Head Comprador of Hong Kong in the former British colony.

The Ho family were Eurasians and initially made their wealth as compradores for Jardine Matheson, the British trading house. Ho was Chinese in the eyes of foreigners, and a “gweilo” in Chinese society, he said in a 1972 interview with The Star, a defunct Hong Kong newspaper, using the Cantonese colloquialism for foreigners.

The young Ho, who got his name from the family’s summer home in Stanley, grew up in a two-house residence on MacDonnell Road, with two gardens that ran for half a mile, he said in 1972. After Ho Fook’s death in 1926, Ho Kwong’s business collapsed, and the family fell into poverty.

The young Ho was so destitute that he was stricken by beriberi as a teenager because of malnutrition, and could not afford to pay a dentist to remove an aching tooth. He would run away when girls, attracted by his Eurasian looks, asked him to buy them coffee, because he was so poor, he said.

Stanley Ho Hung-sun upon his return from Portugal on 20 January 1962. Photo: SCMP

Ho’s career and fortunes would forever be tied to Macau, where he fled during the Second World War with only HK$10 in his pocket. Then a Portuguese territory, Macau was neutral in the Pacific War in keeping with Portugal’s neutrality throughout the world war. The tiny colony became a haven for European and Chinese spies, businessmen and refugees.

Ho got his start in business at the Macau Cooperative Company, then the largest firm in the territory. The company smuggled luxury goods, machinery, rice and other essential items into wartime Macau. Ho made his first million by the time he was 24, he said.

Ho married his first wife, Clementina Angela Leitao, in 1942 in Macau. Also known as Tininha, Leitao came from a wealthy Portuguese business family, a lineage that gave Ho his entry into the upper echelons of Macau’s society.

Ho had business interests and property holdings that stretched from Portugal to Vancouver from his Macau base. Over the years, he tried to expand his casino empire in North America and Australia, but was always dogged by his alleged ties to triads, something he always denied.

Stanley Ho (centre), TV star Liza Wang Ming-chun and jockey Gary Moore being welcomed by cheerleaders and photographers at the finishing point of the Celebrity Relay Walkathon at the headquarters of Television Broadcasts Limited, on January 29, 1978: Photo: SCMP

Those connections Ho built in Macau continued to serve him long after the war ended. In 1961, with the financial backing of Henry Fok Ying-tung, Ho won the sole concession for gambling in Macau – an enormously lucrative financial prize – with his company, Sociedade de Turismo e Diversoes de Macau (STDM).

By the early 1990s, the tax returns from Ho’s gaming operations, centred around the casinos of the Hotel Lisboa and the Grand Lisboa, accounted for half of the Macau government’s total revenue. His business prospered even after Macau returned to Chinese rule in 1999, when the city became the sole location on Chinese soil to operate legal casinos. The inflow of Chinese high rollers, retail gamblers and tourists fuelled the growth of Macau, helping the territory to surpass Las Vegas as the world’s gambling hub. Ho’s empire still prospers, accounting for about half of the more than 40 casinos in Macau, as well as major gaming complexes in Portugal.

Stanley Ho, circa August 1971. Photo: SCMP

The Ho and the Fok families reached a pact in January 2019 to keep the children of Ho's second wife Lucina Laam King-ying as the majority shareholders of Hong Kong-listed SJM Holdings, one of the six casino license holders in Macau.

Laam’s second daughter Daisy is chairman of the company, while Ho’s fourth wife Angela Leong is co-chairman with a Fok family’s scion Timothy Fok Tsun-ting. SJM operates 20 casinos in Macau, with 1,700 gambling tables and 2,400 slot machines between them.

Stanley Ho circa 1979. Photo: SCMP

The sprawling Ho clan, which includes kung fu superstar Bruce Lee as Ho’s second cousin practised polygamy and had a vast network that stretched throughout Hong Kong’s business and socialite circles.



The sprawling Ho clan, which includes kung fu superstar Bruce Lee as Ho's second cousin practised polygamy and had a vast network that stretched throughout Hong Kong's business and socialite circles.

Ho married his first and second wives before Hong Kong outlawed concubinage in 1971. Still, Ho went on to sire 17 children with four wives. Every one of Ho's three living wives (his first wife Clementina died in 2004) own majestic homes in Hong Kong and have become business owners in their own right.

His fourth wife, Angela Leong On-kei, has an estimated net worth of US$3.7 billion, and owns a string of high-end commercial and retail real estate in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China.



. Ho’s third wife Ina Chan had an estimated fortune of US$1 billion in 2014. Lucina Laam, Ho’s second wife, is the mother of three billionaires – daughters Pansy Ho and Daisy Ho Chiu-fung, and son Lawrence Ho Yau-lung. Pansy Ho, whose 2018 fortune was estimated at US$5.5 billion by Forbes, is one of Hong Kong’s richest women

Stanley Ho speaking at the 10th congregation ceremony of the University of East Asia in Macau, on October 6, 1987. Photo: SCMP

It wasn’t the only time that the Ho family squabbles erupted into public view. In 2005, in the middle of an acrimonious fight with his sister, Winnie, over dividends and payouts from investments, Ho said: “I no longer regard her as a sister.”

Stanley Ho and his younger sister, Winnie Ho, during a fundraising event to raise money for the Girl Guides Association, on January 11, 1992. Photo: SCMP

Like many casino bosses, Ho himself didn’t indulge much in gambling. But unlike many of his peers, he loved ballroom dancing.

Ho seemingly enjoyed the intrigue and idiosyncratic nature of his life. In later life, he partnered with Albert Yeung Shau Shing of Emperor Group on a business in North Korea. During the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, North Korea’s government offered asylum to Saddam Hussein , extending the overture from Ho’s Macau office.

Stanley Ho and his fourth wife Angela Leong on the dance floor during a fundraising event at the Hong Kong Journalists Association annual dinner on 31 May 2002. Photo: SCMP

Of Ho’s 17 children, only three – Pansy, Daisy and Lawrence – have managed to become business leaders in their own right. Daisy, the second daughter of Ho’s second wife, is active in politics, having been appointed to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) representing Tianjin since 2008. Youngest daughter Josie Ho from the second family is a Hong Kong actress and singer.

Stanley Ho is no stranger to tragedy either. His eldest son, Robert, died in a car crash in 1981 along with wife Suki Potier, a well known British model, leaving behind two young children. Robert’s death was said to be devastating to Stanley and Clementina.

Stanley Ho, circa 1973. Photo: SCMP

Ho had reportedly been grooming Robert as heir apparent. A palatial garden home on Shek O Headland Road, bought by Stanley and later occupied by Robert, was left to decay and fall into ruin.