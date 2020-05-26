AS NEW COVID-19 CASES SPIKE A SECOND DAY, MUHYIDDIN REGIME DENIES ‘RAYA TRAVEL’ THE CAUSE – INSISTS NEW INFECTIONS MOSTLY FROM DETENTION CENTRES

ANY impact of inter-state travel on the Covid-19 infection rate will only be seen two weeks from now, said the Health Ministry.

It dispelled notions that the spike in new cases yesterday was related to the Hari Raya celebrations.

“It has nothing to do with the inter-state travels allowed to certain individuals or with the Hari Raya celebration,” the ministry said in a Facebook post.

“As the incubation period (for the virus) is 14 days, the effects of inter-state travel can only be seen in a period of 14 days from now.”

Similarly, a spike in cases can be expected if the compliance to social distancing and hygiene was low during Raya visits.

The ministry said it anticipated an increase in the number of cases “in two to three days” and mostly involves migrants in immigration detention centres.

“For the ministry, these infections will be easier to manage because they are in a controlled area.

“The ministry is using a focused, targeted strategy to detect patients.”

The number of cases at immigration detention centres are expected to increase because of the ministry’s targeted testing and pending results, it added.

The ministry said the spike in Covid-19 cases is expected following thorough checks at the three immigration detention centres.

“The public’s concern following the spike in new cases is something positive,” it said.

“When the public is concerned, it will adhere to the reccommended preventive measures.”

However, the ministry is also worried about the spread of false and confusing information.

Covid-19 cases in Malaysia surged to triple digits with 172 new infections reported yesterday, of which 112 were detected at Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and Sepang immigration centres.

This has brought the national infection rate to 7,417.

The ministry said the migrants have been isolated from local communities earlier and the new cases are caused by infection among detainees. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

187 new Covid-19 cases, mostly from Immigration detention centres

MALAYSIA recorded new Covid-19 cases in the triple digits for the second straight day, with 187 new infections involving 173 foreigners, mostly at Immigration detention centres.

This raises the total number of infections to 7,604, director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Of the new infections, 155 cases were detected at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Centre, while 13 are from the Cheras security guards cluster.

Meanwhile, 62 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital as of noon today.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 6,041, or 79.45% of total infections.

No fatalities were reported, keeping the death toll at 115.

He said there were 10 imported cases involving seven Malaysians and three permanent resident spouses of citizens.

Noor Hisham said there were four locally transmitted cases and 1,448 active cases.

He said there are currently eight patients in intensive care, of which five are on respiratory support. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

