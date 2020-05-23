2 BERSATU REPS THUMB THEIR NOSES AT MAHATHIR – ‘WE SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN’: WILL PENANG BE THE FIRST STATE TO FORCE THEM TO VACATE THEIR SEATS UNDER ANTI-HOPPING LAW?

PENANG PKR youth wants Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to take legal action against the two Bersatu assemblymen who have withdrawn support for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Its state chief Fahmi Zainol reminded Chow to keep his promise to get defectors to vacate their seats as provided in an anti-hopping law.

“In early March, Chow made a statement that stern action will be taken against any state assemblymen who support traitors, in accordance with the Penang Constitutional Enactment (Amendment) 2012,” he said in a statement today.

“Penang PKR youth wants to remind the chief minister to fulfil his promise that representatives who betray and turn their backs on the rakyat’s mandate will need to vacate their seats and pave the way for by-elections.”

The statement came immediately after the assemblymen Khalid Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Bertam) and Zolkifli Md Lazim (Teluk Bahang) quit the PH pact.

Khalid said he was following the party’s federal stand and backing party president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I suppose I will be considered an opposition member after this. My stance is I am with the party, and I am with the president,” he was quoted as saying.

Zolkifli gave similar reasons, adding that he had not been invited to state functions since the movement control order was ordered March 18.

“My party has really become the opposition in Penang.”

Khalid was recently appointed chairman of the Penang Regional Development Authority, an agency under the Rural Development Ministry.

Zolkifli was appointed to the board of advisors for Mara Corp Sdn Bhd, the investment arm of Mara. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Two Bersatu reps in Penang withdraw support for Pakatan

KUALA LUMPUR— Two Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) assemblymen in Penang who maintained their support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) after their party pulled out from the coalition have since withdrawn their support as well.

Malaysiakini reported Bertam assemblyman Khalid Mehtab Mohd Ishaq together with Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifli Md Lazim as confirming the matter earlier today.

Khalid said he was following the party’s direction and supports its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when asked about the change in stance.

“I suppose I will be considered an Opposition member after this. My stance is I am with the party, and I am with the president,” he said.

On his part, Zolkifli was reported saying that he will also toe the party line, adding how he has not been invited to attend any state functions since the movement control order began.

Both men had met with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow twice to voice their support for PH in February, amid the political crisis that led to the collapse of the PH government.

It is understood that Khalid has recently been appointed chairman of the Penang Regional Development Authority under the Rural Development Ministry, while Zolkifli has been appointed to MARA’s investment arm Mara Corp Sdn Bhd’s board of advisors.

Both have not informed Penang State Assembly speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang of their withdrawal of support. When contacted, Chow declined to comment. MALAY MAIL

