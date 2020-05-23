PUTRAJAYA NO LONGER SAFE – AUDITOR-GENERAL TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
“The National Audit Department confirms that the memo that has been circulated dated May 21 was issued by the A-G of Malaysia.
“The intention to issue the memo was to ensure administrative matters at the NAD is carried out smoothly throughout the absence of the auditor-general,” read a statement issued today.
“The main reason Covid-19 was mentioned in the said memo is so that appropriate action and steps can be taken immediately to prevent Covid-19 from infecting others within the NAD,” the statement added.
The NAD said that all close contacts of the A-G were informed of his status for them to take the necessary steps.
They added that the Block F2 in Complex F of Presint 1 in the administrative complex in Putrajaya where the NAD operates, has undergone sanitisation and disinfection.
MALAY MAIL
