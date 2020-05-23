PUTRAJAYA NO LONGER SAFE – AUDITOR-GENERAL TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

“The National Audit Department confirms that the memo that has been circulated dated May 21 was issued by the A-G of Malaysia.

“The memo was meant for internal circulation only and not to be shared with the general public.

“The intention to issue the memo was to ensure administrative matters at the NAD is carried out smoothly throughout the absence of the auditor-general,” read a statement issued today.

This comes following the announcement that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been ordered to observe 14-days of self-quarantine after a government official present during a post-Cabinet meeting chaired by Muhyiddin on Wednesday later tested positive for Covid-19.

Following the announcement, speculation was rife that A-G Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid was the said official who tested positive, after the internal memo signed by him informing the department’s top management of his impending absence while undergoing treatment was circulated beyond those within NAD.

“The main reason Covid-19 was mentioned in the said memo is so that appropriate action and steps can be taken immediately to prevent Covid-19 from infecting others within the NAD,” the statement added.

The NAD said that all close contacts of the A-G were informed of his status for them to take the necessary steps.

They added that the Block F2 in Complex F of Presint 1 in the administrative complex in Putrajaya where the NAD operates, has undergone sanitisation and disinfection.

MALAY MAIL

.