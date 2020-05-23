PUTRAJAYA NO LONGER SAFE – AUDITOR-GENERAL TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR — The National Audit Department (NAD) has verified the authenticity of a leaked memo by the auditor-general (A-G) being circulated, informing his deputies to helm his duties while being placed in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The National Audit Department confirms that the memo that has been circulated dated May 21 was issued by the A-G of Malaysia.

“The intention to issue the memo was to ensure administrative matters at the NAD is carried out smoothly throughout the absence of the auditor-general,” read a statement issued today.

“The main reason Covid-19 was mentioned in the said memo is so that appropriate action and steps can be taken immediately to prevent Covid-19 from infecting others within the NAD,” the statement added.

The NAD said that all close contacts of the A-G were informed of his status for them to take the necessary steps.

They added that the Block F2 in Complex F of Presint 1 in the administrative complex in Putrajaya where the NAD operates, has undergone sanitisation and disinfection.

