A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Muhyiddin took the Covid-19 test this morning and the result was negative.

The prime minister, however will be placed under a 14-day quarantine at home following the Monitoring and Observation of Covid-19 Contact Order.

The meeting was held at the PMO and all those who attended have been ordered to undergo screening and to be quarantined at their respective homes starting today.