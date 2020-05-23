BOMBSHELL – AZMIN’S ELDEST SISTER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: BUT BETS ARE ON AZMIN WON’T QUARANTINE HIMSELF – HE’LL BE TOO BUSY WATCHING THE ‘THRONE’ AMID RED-HOT RUMORS OF MUHYIDDIN’S ILL-HEALTH
PUTRAJAYA: The eldest sister of International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has been tested positive for Covid-19.
This was revealed by her younger sister Umi Hafilda Ali in a Facebook post on Friday (May 22).
She said her sister, Norlia Ali, 62, was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital.
“Sad news, my eldest sister was tested positive for Covid-19 and is now at the Sungai Buloh Hospital. May Allah grant us a miracle. Please pray for us, ” she said.
PM on 14-day Covid-19 quarantine from today
The prime minister, however will be placed under a 14-day quarantine at home following the Monitoring and Observation of Covid-19 Contact Order.
The meeting was held at the PMO and all those who attended have been ordered to undergo screening and to be quarantined at their respective homes starting today.
ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.