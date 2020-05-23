PUTRAJAYA: The eldest sister of International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has been tested positive for Covid-19.

This was revealed by her younger sister Umi Hafilda Ali in a Facebook post on Friday (May 22).

She said her sister, Norlia Ali, 62, was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“Sad news, my eldest sister was tested positive for Covid-19 and is now at the Sungai Buloh Hospital. May Allah grant us a miracle. Please pray for us, ” she said.