‘RAWANG MOVE’ TO MAKE ANWAR SELANGOR MB? RUMOR OR AZMIN CARTEL PREPARING TO STRIKE VIA LOYALIST MB AMIRUDIN – ANWAR MUST HAVE THE GUTS TO PURGE PKR OF ALL AZMIN-LINKED INFILTRATORS INCLUDING TIAN CHUA – THEIR GREED & TREACHERY IS JUST TOO GREAT & MUST NEVER BE FORGIVEN

Rawang assemblyperson Chua Wei Kiat has denied speculation that he will be stepping down from his seat to allow PKR President Anwar Ibrahim to become the next Selangor menteri besar.

On his Facebook page yesterday, Chua blamed the “Rawang Move” rumour on an article in an “Umno blog” but did not specify the name of the blog.

“The contents of the article are untrue. The party is now focused on federal matters and disciplinary issues within the party. There is no discussion of such matters (stated in the article).

“The article comes from an Umno blog so its credibility ought to be questioned,” he shared in Mandarin along with a photograph of him and Anwar.

The Rawang Move moniker references 2014’s Kajang Move , a political manoeuvre that saw then Kajang assemblyperson Lee Chin Cheh resign for Anwar to contest the seat, a move believed to allow the latter to replace Khalid Ibrahim as the Selangor MB.

The manoeuvre was unsuccessful as the seat was eventually contested by Anwar’s wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail following his second sodomy conviction. Khalid, meanwhile, was replaced by then PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.

Chua maintained that he will follow whatever instructions issued to him by his party PKR.

“My stance has never changed. The country’s future is more important than my own future. I will abide by any decisions made by the party,” he said.

When contacted, Chua told Malaysiakini that he found rumours of a state by-election “odd” at a time when all eyes are on Putrajaya.

Umno’s Isham Jalil (above) added fuel to the speculation last night by claiming there was “talk” that a Selangor PKR assemblyperson would be resigning for Anwar to contest in a by-election so he can helm the state.

A former aide to ousted prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, Isham speculated that this was as present Selangor MB Amirudin Shari was aligned to Anwar’s estranged former deputy Azmin Ali.

Following the fall of Pakatan Harapan at the federal level in late February, defections have led to the change of four state governments – Johor, Perak, Malacca and Kedah – to Perikatan Nasional.

From being in control of eight state governments after GE14, Harapan and its allies are now left with half that amount – Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Sabah.

Tian Chua says up to PKR to decide fate

PKR vice-president Tian Chua said he has submitted his response to the show-cause letter issued to him by the party. However, it is up to the party to decide whether to accept his response or not. “I already submitted (my reply) to the show-cause letter, it’s up to them to decide. “(I submitted it) a long time ago already,” Tian Chua said to Malaysiakini when contacted. It was first reported on April 15 that he had been slapped with a show-cause letter by the party. This was after former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali triggered the “Sheraton Move” in late February, which led to the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan coalition government. PKR had then initiated a disciplinary probe against those known to be aligned to Azmin. Tian Chua was among five members who were served show-cause letters, while 285 members were suspended and another 348 members were booted from the party. On the night of Feb 23, Azmin’s faction had met with Umno and PAS MPs at the Sheraton Hotel, which was the catalyst for the chain of events that resulted in the change of government. Azmin eventually quit the party to join forces with Bersatu, Umno and PAS to form Perikatan Nasional, which took over the country’s leadership.

