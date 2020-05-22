‘YOU ARE THE REAL BACKDOOR GOVT!’ IN EVER-LOWERING STANDARDS, UMNO MAN ATTACKS SHAFIE’S WARISAN – YET COMICAL OR NOT, IT’S MUHYIDDIN WHO HAS YET PROVE HE HAS MAJORITY SUPPORT TO BE PM – UNLIKE HUSSEIN ONN & BADAWI

The Warisan Sabah government that is ruling the state today is the result of “backdoor manoeuvres”, said Sabah Umno communications director Ghazalie Ansing.

In a statement today, he claimed that all Malaysians know that Warisan had “bought” over BN assemblypersons to join them.

“In the last general election, the Sabah BN was a legitimate government that had beaten Warisan with a simple majority. The Warisan government is the real backdoor government and no one can deny it,” said Ghazalie (above).

In the state assembly elections held in May 2018, Warisan and its allies in Pakatan Harapan secured 29 seats, while Umno and its allies in BN also racked up 29 seats.

Both Umno’s Musa Aman and rival Shafie Apdal were sworn in as chief minister in the aftermath of the elections, although the latter eventually gained the upper hand.

“The statement of Warisan’s Youth chief Azis Jamman (below) that Umno should not lead the push for a backdoor government in Sabah is like spitting in the sky.”

Ghazalie was commenting on Azis’ statement that Umno still holds aspirations to form a backdoor government in Sabah by trying to buy out the people’s representatives and have them turn around.

Azis had claimed that Warisan is well aware that Sabah Umno leaders are now attempting to buy over elected representatives so that the party can form a democratic government at state level, to mirror the transfer of power from Harapan to Perikatan Nasional at the federal level.

Ghazalie retorted by saying that Warisan’s greed has placed the state in a position of uncertainty and destitution.

“Today the people of Sabah are being squeezed in misery without any defence. We can see this from (the lack of) aid distribution to (overall) development of the state,” he said.

“Warisan was supposed to be ‘Sabah for Sabahans’, but what happened (instead) is a ‘Sabah for my crony’, he claimed.

Ghazalie added that Shafie is great at making announcements, but not on delivering.

“I advise Azis to look in the mirror first before making a statement. Enough is enough,” he added.  MKINI

‘Unlike Hussein Onn and Badawi, Muhyiddin yet to prove majority support’

Unlike Hussein Onn and Abdullah Ahmad Badawi whose support were tested in Parliament, current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has yet to prove that he commands majority support of the House.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil (above) said Muhyiddin’s predecessors had their support tested through a motion of confidence.

According to Fahmi, Hussein replaced Abdul Razak Hussein on Jan 15, 1976 after his death, while Abdullah was appointed to the premiership post on Oct 31, 2003 to replace Dr Mahathir Mohamad who retired.

“For Hussein, the motion was tabled and approved on Jan 27, 1976, or 12 days after he was appointed.

“For Abdullah, the motion was tabled and approved on Nov 3, 2003, or three days after he was appointed,” said the PKR MP.

Fahmi said the two precedents have become a benchmark for similar events that would happen in the future in Parliament.

“Unfortunately, in the third power shift incident in the 61 years of the Malaysian Parliament history, a prime minister who is believed to have the majority of support from the MPs has yet to be tested and verified,” he said.

He added that it has been 82 days since Muhyiddin’s appointment to the country’s top post.

He said there is a suspicion on the support garnered by Muhyiddin based on the events that saw Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat (photo) revealing that he belonged with the opposition and GPS refuting that it is part of the Perikatan Nasional bloc which supported Muhyiddin.

“These are among reasons which raise the question of legitimacy of Muhyiddin’s position as the prime minister now,” he said.

For the record, GPS in February declared its support for Mahathir but a month later announced its intention to join PN as an ally.

The motion of no-confidence is expected to take place in July after the Dewan Rakyat sitting on May 18 only had the speech by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong in the agenda.

It was held for one day after taking into consideration the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The seating arrangement in the Dewan Rakyat had indicated that there were 114 MPs aligned to the government.

However, Masir clarified that he was wrongly assigned a seat on the government bench, putting the support for Muhyiddin a wafer-thin majority of two. MKINI

