‘YOU ARE THE REAL BACKDOOR GOVT!’ IN EVER-LOWERING STANDARDS, UMNO MAN ATTACKS SHAFIE’S WARISAN – YET COMICAL OR NOT, IT’S MUHYIDDIN WHO HAS YET PROVE HE HAS MAJORITY SUPPORT TO BE PM – UNLIKE HUSSEIN ONN & BADAWI

The Warisan Sabah government that is ruling the state today is the result of “backdoor manoeuvres”, said Sabah Umno communications director Ghazalie Ansing.

In a statement today, he claimed that all Malaysians know that Warisan had “bought” over BN assemblypersons to join them.

“In the last general election, the Sabah BN was a legitimate government that had beaten Warisan with a simple majority. The Warisan government is the real backdoor government and no one can deny it,” said Ghazalie (above).

In the state assembly elections held in May 2018, Warisan and its allies in Pakatan Harapan secured 29 seats, while Umno and its allies in BN also racked up 29 seats.

Initially, it appeared as if Jeffrey Kitingan’s Star party would play kingmaker with its two seats, but defectors from BN component parties gave Warisan a majority.

Both Umno’s Musa Aman and rival Shafie Apdal were sworn in as chief minister in the aftermath of the elections, although the latter eventually gained the upper hand.

“The statement of Warisan’s Youth chief Azis Jamman (below) that Umno should not lead the push for a backdoor government in Sabah is like spitting in the sky.”

Ghazalie was commenting on Azis’ statement that Umno still holds aspirations to form a backdoor government in Sabah by trying to buy out the people’s representatives and have them turn around.

Azis had claimed that Warisan is well aware that Sabah Umno leaders are now attempting to buy over elected representatives so that the party can form a democratic government at state level, to mirror the transfer of power from Harapan to Perikatan Nasional at the federal level.

Ghazalie retorted by saying that Warisan’s greed has placed the state in a position of uncertainty and destitution.

“Today the people of Sabah are being squeezed in misery without any defence. We can see this from (the lack of) aid distribution to (overall) development of the state,” he said.

“Warisan was supposed to be ‘Sabah for Sabahans’, but what happened (instead) is a ‘Sabah for my crony’, he claimed.

Ghazalie added that Shafie is great at making announcements, but not on delivering.

“I advise Azis to look in the mirror first before making a statement. Enough is enough,” he added. MKINI

