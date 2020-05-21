CORRUPT PROFESSIONALS & PROXIES OUT – CORRUPT MPs & REPS IN: MUHYIDDIN’S ‘MALAYS-ONLY’ GOVT BECOMES A GALLERY OF ROGUES – AS MORE PERIKATAN MPs ‘BOUGHT OFF’ WITH CUSHY POSTS

Three more Perikatan Nasional MPs have joined government-linked boardrooms over the past days.

Shahbudin Yahaya (Bersatu-Tasek Gelugor) [above, centre] was named chairperson of the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) Bhd.

This is a company owned by the Finance Ministry and manages plantations and farmland settlement programmes.

The previous head was corporate man Mohamad Nageeb Ahmad Abdul Wahab.

Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (PBB-Igan) [above, left] was named as non-executive chairperson of Indah Water Consortium (IWK) last week.

The company is also owned by the Finance Ministry and is tasked with treating wastewater.

Johnie replaces corporate man Amiruddin Abdul Aziz.

Anyi Ngau (PDP-Baram) [above, right] was named as chairperson of the Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB).

This is a federal agency parked under the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry.

Anyi replaces politician Jonathan Yasin, who is now the deputy home minister(II).

Jonathan is the Ranau MP. He was a PKR member up until late February when he defected and joined Bersatu.

With the latest round of appointments, 82.3 percent of PN’s 113 MPs have either been appointed to the cabinet, made deputy ministers, joined government-linked boardrooms or have been appointed as special diplomats.

Of the remaining 20 “ordinary MPs”, 13, noticeably, are from Umno.

Mohd Bakke Salleh

Meanwhile, three other PN state assemblypersons have joined other government-linked boardrooms.

Azman Ibrahim (PAS-Jabi) was appointed as chairperson of the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board.

He replaces Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah, an Amanah politician.

Osman Sapian (Bersatu-Kempas) was appointed as chairperson of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

He replaces Mohd Bakke Salleh, a well-known corporate figure.

Mohd Alwi Che Ahmad (Umno-Kok Lanas) was appointed as board member of Mara.

Some of the fresh appointments also involved non-lawmakers.

PAS central committee member and Sarawak PAS deputy chief Muhtar Suhaili has been appointed chairperson of the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC).

Muhtar replaces Franki Anthony Dass.

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Muhammad has been appointed as chairperson of the Malaysian Timber Certification Council (MTCC).

Kamaruzaman replaces K Yogeesvaran.

MKINI

.