BOMBSHELL – EVEN MAHATHIR'S OWN POL-SEC BETRAYED HIM FOR THE SAKE OF MALACCA GOVERNOR POST? BERSATU – NOTHING BUT TREACHERY INSIDE – NOW WAN SAIFUL DEMANDS MAHATHIR & ALL PARTY MPs WHO SAT WITH OPPOSITION ON MAY 18 BE SACKED

May 21, 2020

Zahid Mat Arip, the former political secretary to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has refused to comment on the allegation that he is lobbying to become the next governor of Malacca.

Current governor Mohd Khalid Yaakob’s term is set to end in two weeks from now on June 4.

“I don’t intend to comment on anything. I don’t care about all that.

“It’s not important to me, people can say whatever they want,” he told Malaysiakini.

Bersatu supreme council member A Kadir Jasin and Mahathir have claimed that Zahid was among the instigators pushing for Bersatu to leave Pakatan Harapan.

The former prime minister had previously said that he had problems with an aide due to legal issues.

“He (the aide) has a problem with the courts. He asked that I stop the courts from trying his case. I can’t do that. So he became set against me,” Mahathir said in March.

This is believed to refer to Zahid, who is a key figure in the corruption charges against former Felda chairperson Isa Samad.

Zahid, who is a witness in the case, is alleged to have been the middleman between Isa and those whom the latter solicited bribes from.

He does not face any charges as yet.

Besides Zahid, others said to be in the running to be the new Malacca governor include former menteri besar Ali Rustam.  -MKINI

Wan Saiful: Bersatu MPs who sat with opposition should lose membership

Bersatu MPs who sat in the opposition bench during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Monday should automatically lose their membership, according to supreme council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

He said this is in line with the party’s constitution.

“…joining the opposition (bench) leads to a person’s membership status being revoked automatically.

“Not just disciplinary action, but automatic loss (of membership).

In the first Dewan Rakyat session for this year, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, whose status as Bersatu chairperson is being disputed by a majority of the party’s leaders, appeared on the Pakatan Harapan-led opposition bench along with four other Bersatu MPs aligned to him.

Bersatu is now split with a majority of its MPs and supreme council members aligned to party president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

‘The party will be destroyed if…’

Commenting further, Wan Saiful said Bersatu should not tolerate the existence of an “elite caste” who can openly reject party discipline as it could manifest into cancer that destroys the party.

“By right, don’t be arrogant and feel like you are above the others, to the point of refusing to sit with the party’s bloc (in government).

“The party will be destroyed if leaders think only of themselves, without caring about the impact of their actions on public perception of the party,” he added.

Two days after the Dewan Rakyat sitting, the Registrar of Societies (ROS) affirmed Muhyiddin’s status as Bersatu’s acting chairperson, based on its assessments of documents provided to show that Mahathir had tendered his resignation to Muhyiddin on Feb 24.

Mahathir, in response, disputed the decision through a letter sent on his behalf by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla.

Previously, Mahathir had resigned as both prime minister and Bersatu chairperson on Feb 24, after the party supposedly defied him and took Bersatu out of Harapan to form Perikatan Nasional.

Shortly after the resignation, however, Bersatu convinced him to stay on and announced that Mahathir would remain as the party chairperson.

However, Muhyiddin later appointed himself as the party’s acting chairperson.

MKINI

