BOMBSHELL – EVEN MAHATHIR’S OWN POL-SEC BETRAYED HIM FOR THE SAKE OF MALACCA GOVERNOR POST? BERSATU – NOTHING BUT TREACHERY INSIDE – NOW WAN SAIFUL DEMANDS MAHATHIR & ALL PARTY MPs WHO SAT WITH OPPOSITION ON MAY 18 BE SACKED

Zahid Mat Arip, the former political secretary to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has refused to comment on the allegation that he is lobbying to become the next governor of Malacca.

Current governor Mohd Khalid Yaakob’s term is set to end in two weeks from now on June 4.

“I don’t intend to comment on anything. I don’t care about all that.

“It’s not important to me, people can say whatever they want,” he told Malaysiakini.

The allegation that Zahid was lobbying for the coveted position surfaced on Amanah-linked news portal Malaysia Dateline which linked it to his role in opposing Mahathir during the Bersatu supreme council meeting on Feb 23.

Bersatu supreme council member A Kadir Jasin and Mahathir have claimed that Zahid was among the instigators pushing for Bersatu to leave Pakatan Harapan.

The former prime minister had previously said that he had problems with an aide due to legal issues.

“He (the aide) has a problem with the courts. He asked that I stop the courts from trying his case. I can’t do that. So he became set against me,” Mahathir said in March.

This is believed to refer to Zahid, who is a key figure in the corruption charges against former Felda chairperson Isa Samad.

Zahid, who is a witness in the case, is alleged to have been the middleman between Isa and those whom the latter solicited bribes from.

He does not face any charges as yet.

Besides Zahid, others said to be in the running to be the new Malacca governor include former menteri besar Ali Rustam. -MKINI