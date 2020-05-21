ANWAR HITS BULLS-EYE: THEY CALLED US ‘INEXPERIENCED’ BUT PAKATAN WAS ANYTIME BETTER THAN UMNO-BN & NOW MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN REGIME

The Pakatan Harapan administration was far better in implementing institutional reforms compared to BN and Perikatan Nasional, according to Anwar Ibrahim.

Following the collapse of its administration due to a political coup, the Harapan chairperson said the coalition would now return to its struggle against corruption.

In a Facebook Live session today, the PKR president said the previous BN government was known for corruption as well as lack of judicial and academic independence.

He opined that the present PN government, on the other hand, is becoming known for distributing positions to its members.

“We feel like they are worse. Because at a time when hundreds of thousands are unemployed and the price of goods and inflation has risen, what have they done?

“They are distributing riches, power and positions like dividing the spoils of war,” he added.

In contrast, Anwar said the Harapan government introduced institutional reforms but he acknowledged that more could have been done during its 22 months in power.

“Our weakness was that we delayed several decisions… And there was concern among the rakyat, especially those who felt they were not protected enough.

“But this can’t be compared to BN or PN because as a government, Harapan initiated institutional reforms that were far better,” he added.

Anwar vowed that Harapan would return to the principles of its struggle.

“What is the reason for change?

“We can only change if we are committed to doing something better. Only if we reject corruption and the use of power to enrich your own family,” he added.

The Harapan government collapsed in late February following the resignation of then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.Set featured image

Prior to this, Anwar’s former estranged deputy Azmin Ali and his allies had quit PKR while Bersatu withdrew from Harapan, triggering a week-long political crisis.

Bersatu later formed the PN government together with BN, PAS, GPS, STAR and PBS, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin is now prime minister.

MKINI

