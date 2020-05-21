BEWARE … ALL THE WAY UP TO THE AGONG! MAHATHIR HAS SPOKEN – HIS THREAT IS REAL! MUHYIDDIN & CO TREMBLE IN ANTICIPATION OF MAHATHIR’S REVENGE



I already said this weeks ago.



Yes even with a ONE seat majority in Parliament it is enough for the Prime Minister to remain in Office. ONE seat is enough. But this is a very thin majority.



What if an MP dies or is incapacitated and cannot come to Parliament?

Then the majority can be lost.



Without a simple majority Parliament will NOT be able to pass any Bill.

Without a simple majority Parliament will not be able to pass the Budget.



Without the Budget the 1.6 million Civil Servants will not get their salaries.

All Government spending will come to a stop.



Like it or not, if that happens the Government must resign.

There must be a new Government or there must be new General Elections.

This is an obvious statement.



Dr Mahathir says here that the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin now only has a TWO seat majority. But as always Dr Mahathir’s language seems to indicate something else.



Here is the news :

Dr M: Opposition will reject bills unless no-confidence vote is allowed

Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Opposition will reject bills tabled by Muhyiddin unless vote of no confidence first

says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic)

“If everything he brings to parliament is rejected, how does he continue?”



Dr M reckoned PN only holds two-seat majority in 222-seat Dewan Rakyat he would keep working to topple government That is the narrowest majority any government in Malaysia ever had.