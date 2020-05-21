AZMIN NOW POKING FIRE IN BERSATU – AFTER NEARLY DESTROYING PKR: ‘WHAT WE ACTUALLY AGREED ON WAS TO SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN AS PM AND MAHATHIR AS BERSATU CHAIRMAN’ – 3 DIVISION CHIEFS EXPOSE SHENANIGAN IN STATEMENT ISSUED BY SELANGOR BERSATU BACKING MUHYIDDIN AS ACTING CHAIRMAN AFTER ROS BOMBSHELL

THREE Selangor Bersatu division chiefs today disputed a statement from their leaders yesterday that the state chapter of the party backs Muhyiddin Yassin as acting Bersatu chairman.

The three said in a statement there was discrepancy between what was agreed upon by the 22 division chiefs in a May 13 meeting, and what was said in yesterday’s media statement.

“What we actually agreed upon was respecting and supporting Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Bersatu chairman.

“We made no determination on who should be acting chairman, what more any suggestion, debate or agreement to dismiss one as in clause of 10.2 of the Bersatu constitution.

“We were also firm in not wishing for any effort to dismiss Dr Mahathir or Mukhriz Mahathir.”

The three who jointly issued the statement today are Kuala Selangor’s Mohd Shaid Rosli, Syed Abdillah Syed Abdul Aziz of Klang and Mohd Sufian Mat Junus of Bangi.

They said they did not agree with yesterday’s statement by Selangor Bersatu and prayed that the party’s leadership row will be resolved amicably.

Shaid is also Jeram assemblyman and one of four Bersatu representatives in the Selangor Pakatan Harapan government.

Yesterday, Selangor Bersatu chief Abdul Rashid Asari issued a statement saying that the state chapter supported Muhyiddin, affirmed that Dr Mahathir had resigned as chairman and called for Mukhriz to be sacked from the party for siding with the opposition.

