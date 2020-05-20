YES, UMNO IS BACK IN THE SADDLE: IN TYPICAL THUGGISH WAYS OF BEFORE, COPS HAUL UP EX-MINISTER XAVIER FOR CRITICIZING MUHYIDDIN’S COUP GOVT

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will be calling on Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar following his alleged statement with elements of sedition and provocation on the parliamentary sitting on Monday.

Bukit Aman CID (Prosecution/Legal) deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the former water, land and natural resources minister would be called soon to assist in investigations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“So far, we have received 33 reports nationwide on the allegation and investigations are being carried out,” he said.

On Monday, in a video lasting almost three minutes, the Kuala Langat MP issued a statement on the one-day sitting and the government.

Yesterday, Gerakan Aktivis Tuntut Malaysia (Tuntut) lodged a report at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters against Xavier, purportedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

On the same day, Wangsa Maju PPBM also lodged a police report on the matter against Xavier.

free malaysia today

