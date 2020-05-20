WHO SAYS I’M NOT BERSATU CHAIRMAN – MAHATHIR RETALIATES AGAINST RoS DECISION – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN FLEXES HIS BACKDOOR PM MUSCLES

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has disputed the Registrar of Societies’ stance that he is no longer the Bersatu chairperson.

In a letter on his behalf by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, Mahathir is also seeking to invalidate Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin’s appointment as Bersatu secretary-general.

Haniff said it was Mahathir’s belief that the ROS had not taken into account several factors when deciding that the former premier had resigned as chairperson and that the acting chairperson would be Muhyiddin Yassin.

This includes the fact that Mahathir had retained the chairperson position uncontested after nominations for the Bersatu election closed on March 16.

Further, he said Muhyiddin had written a letter dated March 18 addressing Mahathir as the Bersatu chairperson.

The letter was to inform the nonagenarian regarding the move to replace Marzuki Yahya with Hamzah as secretary-general.

Haniff pointed out that Muhyiddin has not addressed himself as acting Bersatu chairperson following the March 18 letter and even signed a memorandum of understanding regarding Perikatan Nasional in his capacity as Bersatu president only.

On the matter of his resignation as chairperson, Mahathir conceded that there is nothing in the Bersatu constitution which states that a resignation can be retracted or invalidated.

However, he said the constitution also makes no mention of whether a resignation via letter is final.

As such, Haniff said Mahathir is disputing the ROS letter on May 5 as “invalid and inaccurate”.

Mahathir also wants the ROS to probe and resolve the matter of Marzuki’s termination and Hamzah’s appointment which was made “without consultation with the Bersatu chairperson”.

Haniff asked the registrar to respond to his letter within seven days.

Mahathir had tendered his resignation after the party defied him and took Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan to form PN.

Shortly after the resignation, Bersatu had convinced him to remain and announced he would continue as chairperson.

However, Muhyiddin later appointed himself as acting chairperson.

The Bersatu chairperson is the most powerful position in the party and even the president must execute decisions by the Bersatu chair.

MKINI

