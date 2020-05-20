MAHATHIR NOW ‘HOMELESS’ – AND SERVES HIM RIGHT FOR TRYING TO PLAY ALL SIDES: HE’S NO LONGER A MEMBER OF PAKATAN – ANWAR MAKES IT CLEAR – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU GETS READY TO KICK OUT MACHIAVELLI EX-PM AFTER KEY RoS RULING

FORMER prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s press conference with opposition leaders on Monday was not an official Pakatan Harapan (PH) event so it was not necessary for me to be present, said opposition leader and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today.

Anwar said this in his live Facebook event this morning, explaining his absence at the press conference chaired by Dr Mahathir after the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Those present were leaders from DAP, Amanah and Warisan. PKR was not represented, prompting many to raise questions on the matter.

“That was not a Pakatan Harapan press conference,” said Anwar.

He added PH leaders, along with Dr Mahathir and Warisan’s Mohd Shafie Apdal, had agreed on Sunday that they would not be holding any press conference after the Dewan Rakyat sitting, deciding to just issue a statement.

“We had a Zoom meeting where we agreed that Pakatan leaders, along with Bersatu and Warisan will issue our common stand on the Perikatan Nasional government in a statement.”

However, he said PH will not stop anyone else from holding their own press conferences.

“We do not stop DAP, Amanah, Bersatu to hold their press conferences to share their views. We’re democratic.”

Anwar said from now, all PH press conferences will be announced by its secretariat.

This is to avoid any confusion, he added.

“For example, I can’t use the PKR secretariat to call for a PH press conference.”

In Monday’s press conference, Dr Mahathir said Bersatu was still part of PH despite Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement of withdrawing the party from the pact.

Dr Mahathir said Bersatu’s supreme council did not decide to leave PH.

Muhyiddin replaced Dr Mahathir as prime minister following the latter’s resignation in late February.

Muhyiddin had withdrawn Bersatu from PH to form an alliance with Umno, PAS, and Sarawak’s ruling pact GPS.

Following Anwar’s absence from the press conference, his aides said he had prior engagements.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.