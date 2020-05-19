THE FACE OF TURNCOATS – AND YET THEY GET READY TO BE REWARDED FOR BETRAYING VOTERS: 2 PKR REPS, WHOSE DEFECTION TOPPLED THE PAKATAN KEDAH GOVT, EXPECTED TO GET EXCO POSTS FROM PAS

Two former PKR assemblypersons in Kedah who have pledged their political allegiance to Perikatan Nasional are expected to be appointed state executive councillors under Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Mohd Nor’s administration.

According to a source, Lunas assemblyperson Azman Nasrudin (above, left) is likely to hold the state agriculture and agro-based industries, transport and human development portfolio.

He held the portfolio since 2018 when Pakatan Harapan seized Kedah from BN in the 14th general election.

“However, Azman will get an additional portfolio – Indian community affairs,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Sidam assemblyperson Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee is expected to hold the portfolio of housing, environment and Chinese, Siamese community affairs.

The two have declared themselves as independents, supporting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

They resigned from PKR last week and joined four other Bersatu assemblypersons who switched sides to Muhyiddin, leading to the downfall of then menteri besar Mukhriz Mahathir.

Sanusi (photo), who is PAS Jeneri assemblyperson, was sworn in on Sunday after 23 assemblypersons signed statutory declarations to say they had lost confidence in Mukhriz.

It is learnt that the 11-member state exco council will include PAS (four), Bersatu (three), Independent (two) and Umno (one).

They are expected to be sworn in at Wisma Darul Aman, Alor Setar, tomorrow.

Others excos expected to be on the list are:

Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (PAS) – menteri besar and chairperson of state economic planning, state land affairs, land revenue, and natural resources committee as well as state action council and government-linked companies.

Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail (Bersatu) – industries and investment, energy and higher education.

Dr Mohd Hayati Othman (PAS) – health and local government.

Suraya Yaacob (Umno) – water supply and resources, and public works.

Halimanton Shaadiah Saad (Bersatu) – women, family and community development, and welfare.

Siti Ashah Ghazali (PAS) – rural and human development, poverty eradication.

Najmi Ahmad (PAS) – religion and education.

Wan Romani Wan Salim (PAS) – information, communications and multimedia, human resources.

Mohd Firdaus Ahmad (Bersatu) – tourism, arts and culture, youth and sports, entrepreneurship development.

MKINI

